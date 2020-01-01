India-bound 2020 Honda City - First images from media drive

The fifth-gen Honda City's media drive for review took place in the middle of last month. Here are the 2020 Honda City's first images from its media drive.

Revealed in Thailand on 25 November 2019, the India-bound all-new Honda City is now on sale in Thailand. Honda says that the customer feedback for the redesigned model is "excellent". By 17 December 2019, over 4,500 units were booked.

The all-new Honda City is available in four trims - S, V, SV and RS. For the uninitiated, the sportier 'RS' trim has never been offered in any previous generation model. Furthermore, there are also three optional Modulo accessories packages available to give the car a more thrilling custom appeal. To see the detailed images of the 2020 Honda City Modulo from the 2019 Thai Motor Expo, go to this link.

As for the exteriors, the Honda City has been given a much more classy styling which looks inspired by the latest-gen Honda Accord. The S, V, and SV trims are offered with an identical appearance on the outside, while the sporty RS grade looks tad sharper and more premium in comparison to the other trims.

The 2020 Honda City's main features include LED headlights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, LED tail lights, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Siri Voice Control. It also receives a new twin clock analogue cluster with a multi-information display (MID).

Thailand gets the all-new Honda City with the tenth-gen Honda Civic's 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. The company claims that this engine is not only as good, but better than the earlier 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit of the previous generation model in terms of overall performance, efficiency and refinement. It has been tuned to deliver 122 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. It is available with only a CVT. The fuel economy rating is excellent - 23.8 km/l.

Expect the all-new Honda City to make way to the Indian market in early 2020.

2020 Honda City - Prices (Thailand)

S - 5,79,500 Baht (INR 13,94,420.22)

V - 6,09,000 Baht (INR 14,65,404.51)

SV - 6,65,000 Baht (INR 16,00,154.35)

RS - 7,39,000 Baht (INR 17,78,216.64)

