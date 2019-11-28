2020 Honda City Modulo - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live [Full-HD Images]

The 2020 Honda City Modulo has made its motorshow debut at the 2019 Thai Motor Expo that opened today. There are three Modulo kits for the 2020 Honda City: Modulo Aero Package priced at 15,500 Baht (INR 36,756.79), Modulo Aero RS Package priced at 17,900 Baht (INR 42,448.17) and Modulo Aero Sport Package priced at INR 23,500 Baht (INR 55728.04).

With the Modulo accessories kit, customers would be able to give a personal styling touch to their cars. This accessories set will include a trunk spoiler (wing type) costing 8,150 Baht (INR 19,326.96), sport pedals costing 1,300 Baht (INR 3,082), Side Step Garnish LED costing 4,400 Baht (1,0434.19), 15-inch Sport alloy wheels costing 3,600 Baht (8,537.06), LED fog lights costing 5,500 Baht (13,042.73) and a drive recorder at 3,850 Baht (9,129.91).

The 2020 Honda City Modulo offers no performance enhancements. Thus, the standard 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which replaces the 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, produces 122 PS of maximum power and 173 Nm of peak torque. The new engine is more powerful, responsive and tuned for outright sporty driving. It comes mated to a CVT as standard and returns a fuel economy of 23.81 km/l.

The 2020 Honda City will go on sale in Thailand on 24 December 2019. Its Indian launch date is expected to fall in early 2020. Don't expect the Modulo accessories to be available in our market, at least not at launch.