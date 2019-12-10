Honda launches 10 year/1,20,000km special ‘Anytime Warranty' plan

In an attempt to improve customer's ownership experience and increase trust on the brand, Honda Cars India has introduced a special warranty package dubbed 'Anytime Warranty' for its entire product line-up. This special scheme allows vehicle warranty to be extended up to a maximum of 10 years/1,20,000 km with the use of discrete packs, which individually provide a cover of 1 year/20,000km at a time.

All Honda car owners are eligible for this program if their vehicle is not older than 10 years and the odometer reading is below 1,20,000 km. Honda customers with expired standard and extended warranties are also eligible for the ‘Anytime Warranty' plan, hence the name.

Honda Cars India's entire line-up (City, Amaze, Civic, Jazz, WR-V, BR-V, CR-V, Brio and Accord Hybrid, along with discontinued Mobilio) is eligible to be covered under this plan. Interested customers can visit the nearest Honda authorised dealership to avail this special warranty scheme. Also, the same is transferable in the name of the new owner, in case the vehicle is sold in future.

The cost of the 'Anytime Warranty'plan varies from model to model, powertrain, age of the vehicle, the status of the current/expired warranty plan and service records. For example, Honda quotes a price of INR 8,739 for providing a sixth-year coverage of the City petrol which is currently covered under its standard/extended warranty period. The amount hikes up to INR 14,619 for the same model for its tenth-year coverage. On the other hand, a City diesel is covered for INR 11,548 and INR 19,320, respectively. Needless to say, the cost is higher if the vehicle’s standard/extended warranty is under an expired state. For the record, Honda has so far offered a standard 3 years/unlimited km warranty on all its models along with an extendable 5-year coverage (optional).