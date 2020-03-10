2020 Hyundai i20 to be offered with two different front grille designs

A new teaser image of the 2020 Hyundai i20 suggests that it will be offered with two different front grille designs. Previously, we had seen the upcoming premium hatchback featuring a radiator grille with only honeycomb mesh pattern. The second design, seen in the teaser below, looks more appealing.

Like the Mk2 Hyundai i20, the Mk3 Hyundai i20 looks a mature European hatchback. However, there is a bit more youthful appeal to it, thanks to the sharper cuts and creases and the offbeat rear light design. The all-new model incorporates the brand’s Sensuous Sportiness design language.

One thing we really appreciate about Hyundai is that even today the company does individual designs for its cars instead of having a family design. This helps each car get a lot more distinctive character than in case of most other brand models. The 2020 Hyundai i20 undoubtedly has bolder styling, thanks to the more aggressive bumpers, the power dome on the bonnet, the angular, LED headlamps and the bold character lines on the sides. Sure, the Z-shaped, LED rear lights may be polarizing, but overall, the all-new exterior is a remarkable improvement.

The Euro-spec 2020 Hyundai i20 is 5 mm longer, 30 mm wider and 24 mm lower than its predecessor. It has a 10 mm longer wheelbase. The fully redesigned B-segment hatchback is 4% lighter compared to the old model. It will be offered with 1.2L MPi N/A and 1.0L T-GDI turbocharged petrol engines in Europe.

The 1.2L engine produces 84 PS and 118 Nm of torque. The 1.0L engine will be available in 100 PS/172 Nm and 120 PS/172 Nm versions. 5-speed MT (with 1.2L engine), 6-speed MT (with 1.0L engine) and 7-speed DCT (with 1.0L engine) will be the transmission choices. A 48V mild-hybrid system contributing to a 3-4% reduction of fuel consumption will be optionally available with the 100 PS engine and as standard with the 120 PS engine.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 sold in India will measure no more than 4,000 mm in length and be available with 1.2L MPi N/A petrol (83 PS/114 Nm), 1.0L T-GDi turbocharged petrol (100 PS/172 Nm) and a yet-to-be-announced 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel engine. The 1.5L engine will feature a fixed geometry charger and have a maximum power of 90 PS.

Reports say that Hyundai will launch the 2020 i20 in India in June. Read everything about the interior of the next-gen i20 in our dedicated story here.