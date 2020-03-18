Hyundai has a product in almost every category in the A, B and C segments in India. Now, it is looking at re-entering the D segment with the 2021 Starex MPV or the 2021 Santa Fe SUV.

Hyundai is eyeing models like the Kia Carnival and Toyota Fortuner in India. “We are very cautiously studying the feasibility of having something in that (D) segment,” S S Kim told PTI recently. “In the past, we tried to enter into that segment many times but were not successful due to various reasons,” he added. He was referring to the Hyundai Santa Fe, which was available in the country in its second and third generations.

Speaking further, Kim talked about the practicality and body style of the future mid-size model. “Our approach has much more focus on high occupancy vehicle type,” he said. "So, they can be covered by MPV, but at the same time they can be covered by any multi-seater vehicle,” he added.

The fourth-gen Hyundai Santa Fe that was introduced in February 2018 is getting an early facelift in May 2020. In the months to follow, the third-gen Hyundai Starex will debut. Spy shots suggest that it will be a mechanical cousin of the fourth-gen Kia Carnival that is scheduled to hit South Korean dealerships in July 2020.

The latest report suggests that Hyundai will either launch the 2021 Santa Fe mid-size SUV or the 2021 Starex minivan in India next year. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

