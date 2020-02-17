2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) spied in India, 1.5L engine confirmed

The 2020 Hyundai Verna has been spied in India for the first time. The facelifted premium sedan will be launched in the country in the middle of the year.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna seen in the spy shots here seems to feature the same new V-shaped radiator grille with honeycomb insert as the Russian-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna (2020 Hyundai Solaris) that was officially revealed last week. The front bumper also seems to have the same look. Of the two test mules, the one with the TN 87 TC 052 number appears to have full-LED headlights.

The pre-facelift Indian and Russian versions look the same, and the same is expected for the facelifted versions. In that case, the new model will have a much sportier exterior because of the changes to the front-end. At the rear, there’d be new tail lamp graphics and a more voluminous bumper with a faux diffuser.

The interior of the new Hyundai Verna will mostly be the same as that of the old model. There’ll be a bigger, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the new car, though, offering enhanced operation and more connectivity. Expect some BlueLink connected car features to be present in the new model. The list of interior revisions may include new trim and upholstery as well.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will likely be available with at least two new engines. One will be a 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and the other will be a 115 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit. One of the test mules seen here is fitted with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission, as per the vehicle description sticker on the left-side rear window (see in image gallery).

Hyundai Motor Group has two more engines suitable for the new Hyundai Verna, a 100 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 120 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. Moreover, reports say that a ~90 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine is in the making and it will be offered this new sedan as well as the Hyundai Venue and the next-gen Hyundai i20. Expect this engine to debut in the Hyundai Venue by March when it gets the BS-VI upgrade.

[Image Source: zigwheels.com]