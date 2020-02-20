2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) exterior & interior detailed in 20 live images

The India-bound facelifted Hyundai Verna (facelifted Hyundai Solaris) has been officially revealed in the flesh, a few days after its digital debut. It comes with a slew of exterior and interior updates, as shown in the latest detailed images below.

The Russian-spec new Hyundai Verna (or new Hyundai Solaris) differs from the Chinese-spec car. It is the same model which will be sold in India as well.

In terms of exterior updates, the new Hyundai Verna looks very promising and sporty thanks to the sharper-looking front-end which features a new angular grille with a honeycomb pattern and the edgier bumper. The headlamps have been redesigned and are now fully LED units. The new car also features fresh fog lamp housing and restyled lower air intake.

The profile remains the same, save for the new alloy wheels. The rear-end comes with a new bumper with faux diffuser. Also, the tail lamps feature a fresh graphic design.

Inside, the Hyundai Verna flaunts a new, 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and new central air vents with adjusters decorated featuring silver surround trim. The virtual instrument cluster found in the Chinese sedan isn't seen here.

New for MY2020 is also remote engine start functionality, which can be used to warm-up the engine in advance in cold weather conditions, and electrically adjustable front seats. In Russia, the Hyundai Verna now comes in four trims: Active, Active Plus, Comfort and Elegance. There is also a special edition available there.

Features such as 15-inch steel wheels with 185/65 R15 tires, four speakers, front airbags (driver and front passenger), stabilization control system (VSM) including electronic stabilization system (ESC) and traction control (TCS), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), steering column and front seat belts, and emergency call device ERA-GLONASS operational services and more, are on the 2020 Hyundai Verna. Needless to say, standard equipment in the Indian-spec car will be different.

The Russian-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna has been introduced with 1.4- and 1.6-litre petrol engine engines. The former churns out 99.66 PS and 132.4 Nm of peak torque and the latter delivers 123 PS and 150.7 Nm of torque. The transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Expect Hyundai to launch the facelifted Verna in India in H2 2020. Here, the company will offer the new model with 115 PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The transmission options will also vary.

[Image Source: Rg.ru]