2020 Hyundai Creta to be launched in India on 17 March

Hyundai has already pulled the covers off the Indian-spec next-gen Creta. The company will launch it on 17 March 2020.

The Indian-spec 2020 Hyundai Creta is nothing but a reworked version of the second-gen Hyundai ix25 which is already on sale in the Chinese market. In terms of exteriors, the only difference is seen in the form of a different radiator grille, new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and the unique positioning of the CRETA emblem at the rear. The test of the design is identical to the Chinese model. Overall, the entire design of the next-gen Hyundai Creta makes use of radical design elements, giving it quite a modern and sophisticated look. The front and rear fascias remind of the Hyundai Palisade.

While it was earlier assumed that the next-gen Hyundai Creta will carry the same interior design as the latest Hyundai ix25, a previous report revealed that such is not the case. The Creta's interior will be comparatively simpler. It will lack the gigantic portrait touchscreen panel and will employ a conventional infotainment system and climate control panel. Also, outer-end air vents are vertical, and the transmission lever is a conventional gear stick and the previously speculated aircraft-style gearshift lever with a digital gear indicator is definitely another big miss.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will likely be offered with 140 PS 1.4L turbocharged petrol, 115 PS 1.5L N/A petrol and 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engines. Expect a 6-speed MT to be standard and CVT, 6-speed AT and 7-speed DCT to be optional.

The source report also claims that the pre-bookings of the 2020 Hyundai Creta have begun unofficially. Expect the deliveries to commence soon after the launch next month.

[News Source: RushLane]