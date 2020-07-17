With both, the Hyundai Elite i20 as well as Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the Korean car maker intended to make its contenders more potent against the undoubted king of hatchbacks, Maruti-Suzuki.

Hyundai Elite i20 vs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Introduction

The Hyundai Elite i20 has been the flag bearer for not only the hatchback lineup of Hyundai, but also the premium hatchback segment from day one. However, with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai intends to give the same level of premium appeal, albeit in a slightly smaller package.

While the all-new generation Hyundai Elite i20 still some time away and with test runs still ongoing, the current generation model is still soldiering on strongly with consistent sales. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, on the other hand, is carrying on the legacy of the previous-generation Grand i10, with one of the biggest addition being the introduction of a turbo-petrol variant to rake in a bigger buyer base.

Hyundai i20 vs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Dimensions

There is a clear winner between the Hyundai Elite i20 and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios when it comes to dimensions, with the former leading the competition. The Elite i20 clearly is ahead of the Grand i10 Nios whatever dimension you look at, thus giving the former a clear sense of a larger car in and out.

Dimensions Hyundai Elite i20 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Length 3,985 mm 3,805 mm Width 1,734 mm 1,680 mm Height 1,505 mm 1,520 mm Wheelbase 2,570 mm 2,450 mm

Hyundai i20 vs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Design

Exterior

Despite being almost half a decade old with minimal updates to the front and rear, the Hyundai Elite i20 still manages to look fresh even against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which is much newer in comparison.

Both the hatchbacks do get Hyundai's Signature Cascading grille, sweptback headlamp assembly with projector bulbs at the front and fog lamps placed in the front bumper. While the daytime-running LEDs are house within the headlamp housings in the Elite i20, they are placed at the upper corners of the grille in the Grand i10 Nios.

The Hyundai Elite i20 is longer than the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios when viewed from the sides and has a more poised stance in comparison to the Grand i10 Nios, which looks more youthful with its slightly curvier design in comparison. While both the hatchbacks do get machined alloy wheels, they are one inch bigger on the Elite i20.

At the back, the Hyundai Elite i20 gets more pronounced and larger tail lamps with LED lighting, whereas the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets much smaller and simpler looking tail lamps. The Hyundai Elite i20 gets a single reverse lamp in its rear bumper, while the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets reverse lamps in each of its two tail lamp units.

Interior

Both the Hyundai Elite i20 as well as Hyundai Grand i10 Nios feel airy and spacious on the inside, thanks to dual-tone upholstery options - while the Elite i20 gets a black and beige combination, the Grand i10 Nios has a more livelier grey and white option.

Both the hatchbacks get wraparound designs for the instrument console and center console. While the Grand i10 Nios looks trendier with its digital speedometer, round propeller-like AC vents and larger touchscreen infotainment system, the centre console of the Elite i20's dashboard feels larger and gives a sense of a wider car out of the two.

Hyundai Elite i20 vs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Features

When it comes to comfort and convenience features, both the Hyundai Elite i20 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are benchmarks in their respective categories. And given its higher price point, it is quite obvious that the Elite i20 packs in some additional goodies over the Grand i10 Nios.

Both the cars are offered with projector headlamps with daytime-running LEDs, machined alloy wheels, fog lamps and rear windshield wiper. When you step into the cabin, both cars welcome you with a tilt adjustable steering wheel, height adjustable driver's seat, push button start with keyless entry, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, reverse camera, wireless charger, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and auto-folding outside rear view mirrors. In addition to these, the Hyundai Elite i20 also gets a telescopic adjustable steering and auto dimming inside rear view mirror.

On the safety front, while both the hatchbacks get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and camera, the Elite i20 also gets side and curtain airbags

Hyundai Elite i20 vs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Engines & Transmissions

This is one area, where the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a clear advantage over the Hyundai i20. Compared to the Hyundai Elite i20, which is available only with a 1.2-litre four cylinder petrol engine (83 PS/113 Nm) with only a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a versatile powertrain list.

First comes the 1.2-litre four cylinder petrol engine (83 PS/113 Nm), which it shares with the Hyundai i20, and apart from the 5-speed manual gearbox, it also gets a 5-speed AMT as well. Then comes the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which it shares with the Hyundai Venue, albeit in a de-tuned state. Coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, it makes 100 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque. Then finally, there is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder diesel engine, which is available with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options; it produces 75 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque.

Petrol engine Hyundai Elite i20 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine type 1.2-litre Kappa VTVT 1.2-litre Kappa VTV / 1.0-litre Turbo GDi Displacement 1,197 cc 1,197 cc / 998 cc No. of cylinders 4 4 / 3 Power 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm / 100 PS @ 6,000 rpm Torque 113 Nm @ 4,000 rpm 113 Nm @ 4,000 rpm / 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT / 5-speed manual Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Diesel engine Hyundai Elite i20 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine type - 1.2-litre U2 CRDi Displacement - 1,186 cc No. of cylinders - 3 Power - 75 PS @ 4,000 rpm Torque - 190 Nm @ 1,750-2,250 rpm Transmission - 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT Drivetrain Layout - FWD

Hyundai Elite i20 vs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Fuel Economy

The higher kerb weight, in comparison, does take a toll on the fuel efficiency of the Hyundai Elite i20. It returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 18 km/l, which is lower than the 20.7 km/l from the same engine in the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. In addition, while the turbo-petrol variant of the Grand i10 Nios promises 20.3 km/l, the diesel variants of the car claim 25.1 km/l of fuel efficiency.

Hyundai Elite i20 vs. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Price

The Hyundai Elite i20 is priced at a premium of almost a lakh over the comparable variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Despite the slight advantage in space in the Elite i20, there is not much to differentiate between the two cars in terms of engine performance and equipment. This makes the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios a more practical option to go for, that too considering it gets more versatile engine-gearbox combination options.

Model Petrol (manual) Petrol (automatic) Diesel (manual) Diesel (automatic) Hyundai Elite i20 INR 6.50-8.31 lakh - - - Hyundai Grand i10 Nios INR 5.07-7.70 lakh INR 6.45-7.69 lakh INR 7.00-8.29 lakh INR 8.15 lakh

Also Read : Maruti Baleno vs Maruti Swift - Which Maruti small hatchback should you buy?

*Ex-showroom Delhi

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such featured stories.