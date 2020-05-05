Clearest 2020 Hyundai i20 real-life shots from the streets emerge

For those who can’t wait to see the 2020 Hyundai i20 on the roads, here are new spy shots that give the clearest view in the daylight yet. This is for the first time that we’re getting to see the upcoming hatchback without camouflage or any other disguise on the streets in such detail.

Featuring an all-new emotional exterior and a surprisingly classier interior in a familiar shape, the 2020 Hyundai i20 is all set to take on the likes of Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Renault Clio. The alloy wheels, probably 16-inch units, suggest that this particular 2020 Hyundai i20 is in Indian specification. This is for the first time that we're getting to see the next-gen Hyundai i20 in a light colour.

In addition to 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the 2020 Hyundai i20 features full LED headlamps, front underbody spoiler, shark fin antenna, faux rear diffuser and LED tail lights connected via a full-width reflector strip on the outside. In Europe, even 17-inch alloy wheels will be available.

Interior highlights of the Mk3 Hyundai i20 include 10.25-inch customisable fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose premium audio system with eight speakers including a subwoofer and LED ambient lighting. The all-new model also packs Hyundai Bluelink Telematics for a plethora of connected car services.

In India, expect Hyundai to offer the 2020 i20 in the following engine variants:

Aspect\Variant Kappa petrol manual Kappa petrol automatic Kappa Turbo GDi manual Kappa Turbo GDi automatic U2 CRDi diesel manual Engine 1.2L Kappa MPi 1.2L Kappa MPi 1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi 1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi 1.5L U2 CRDi Engine Displacement 1,197 cc 1,197 cc 998 cc 998 cc 1,493 cc Engine Type In-line four-cylinder In-line four-cylinder In-line three-cylinder In-line three-cylinder In-line four-cylinder Engine Air Supply Naturally Aspirated Naturally Aspirated Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Engine Fuel Type Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol Diesel Engine Emissions Standard BS-VI Petrol BS-VI BS-VI BS-VI Engine Maximum Power 83 PS at 6,000 rpm 83 PS at 6,000 rpm 120 PS at 6,000 rpm 120 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 4,000 rpm Engine Maximum Torque 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm 240 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT IVT (CVT) 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

Hyundai will reportedly launch the 2020 i20 in India in September. The company will likely price the all-new B-segment hatchback from somewhere between INR 5.75-6.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

