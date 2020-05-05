Clearest 2020 Hyundai i20 real-life shots from the streets emerge

05/05/2020 - 09:34 | ,  ,   | Sagar Parikh
  • https://www.facebook.com

For those who can’t wait to see the 2020 Hyundai i20 on the roads, here are new spy shots that give the clearest view in the daylight yet. This is for the first time that we’re getting to see the upcoming hatchback without camouflage or any other disguise on the streets in such detail.

2020 Hyundai I20 Front Quarters Left Spy Shot
The 2020 Hyundai i20 is the third generation of the South Korean automaker's popular supermini.

Featuring an all-new emotional exterior and a surprisingly classier interior in a familiar shape, the 2020 Hyundai i20 is all set to take on the likes of Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Renault Clio. The alloy wheels, probably 16-inch units, suggest that this particular 2020 Hyundai i20 is in Indian specification. This is for the first time that we're getting to see the next-gen Hyundai i20 in a light colour.

In addition to 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the 2020 Hyundai i20 features full LED headlamps, front underbody spoiler, shark fin antenna, faux rear diffuser and LED tail lights connected via a full-width reflector strip on the outside. In Europe, even 17-inch alloy wheels will be available.

Interior highlights of the Mk3 Hyundai i20 include 10.25-inch customisable fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose premium audio system with eight speakers including a subwoofer and LED ambient lighting. The all-new model also packs Hyundai Bluelink Telematics for a plethora of connected car services.

2020 Hyundai I20 Rear Quarters Spy Shot
Hyundai will reportedly launch the 2020 i20 in India in September.

In India, expect Hyundai to offer the 2020 i20 in the following engine variants:

Aspect\VariantKappa petrol manualKappa petrol automaticKappa Turbo GDi manualKappa Turbo GDi automaticU2 CRDi diesel manual
Engine1.2L Kappa MPi1.2L Kappa MPi1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi1.5L U2 CRDi
Engine Displacement1,197 cc1,197 cc998 cc998 cc1,493 cc
Engine TypeIn-line four-cylinderIn-line four-cylinderIn-line three-cylinderIn-line three-cylinderIn-line four-cylinder
Engine Air SupplyNaturally AspiratedNaturally AspiratedTurbochargedTurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine Fuel TypePetrolPetrolPetrolPetrolDiesel
Engine Emissions StandardBS-VIPetrolBS-VIBS-VIBS-VI
Engine Maximum Power83 PS at 6,000 rpm83 PS at 6,000 rpm120 PS at 6,000 rpm120 PS at 6,000 rpm100 PS at 4,000 rpm
Engine Maximum Torque114 Nm at 4,000 rpm114 Nm at 4,000 rpm172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm240 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm
Transmission5-speed MTIVT (CVT)6-speed MT7-speed DCT6-speed MT

Hyundai will reportedly launch the 2020 i20 in India in September. The company will likely price the all-new B-segment hatchback from somewhere between INR 5.75-6.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also See: 7-seat Hyundai Creta spied yet again, looks much longer than 5-seat version

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

2020 Hyundai i20 - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest