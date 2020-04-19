Maruti Baleno vs Maruti Swift - Which Maruti small hatchback should you buy?

19/04/2020 - 08:00 | ,  ,  ,   | jeogeorge
The Baleno and Swift are two of the best small hatchbacks in India. Each has got its own set of advantages over the other. In this story, we will help you understand which of these two Japanese superminis is the right choice for you.

Baleno vs Swift - Introduction

Ever since its arrival in 2015 in the Indian market, the Maruti Baleno has been one blockbuster product which ranks as one of the highest selling hatchbacks consistently. The Maruti Swift, on the other hand, is one of the oldest nameplates in its segment and has earned excellent credibility over its three generations.

Baleno vs Swift - Dimensions

If put side by side, the Maruti Baleno instantly appears to be bigger than the Maruti Swift, and the fact is that it is, in almost every dimension. The Maruti Baleno is longer and wider, has a longer wheelbase and offers more boot space.

DimensionsMaruti BalenoMaruti Swift
Length3,995 mm3,840 mm
Width1,745 mm1,735 mm
Height1,510mm1,530 mm
Wheelbase2,520 mm2,450 mm
Boot space339 l268 l

Maruti Baleno vs Maruti Swift - front three quarter
The Maruti Baleno is clearly the larger car out of the two, with more length, width, wheelbase and boot space.

Baleno vs Swift - Design

Exterior

While both the cars sit on the same Heartect platform, both they have entirely different personalities. The Maruti Swift has a sporty design, while the Maruti Baleno looks rather mature and sophisticated.

Maruti Baleno vs Maruti Swift - front three quarter
Both the hatchbacks get LED projector headlamps, daytime running LEDs and fog lamps at the front. The Maruti Baleno's radiator grille looks more premium.

The Maruti Swift's front fascia has been designed to make it look like fun and youthful car. It has angular LED headlamps and a large radiator grille in a hexagonal shape. However, its radiator grille looks kind of bland, and we wish Maruti Suzuki had offered that coloured stripe in the middle like Suzuki does internationally. Baleno has a traditional layout for the grilles and curvy LED headlamps. Unlike the Maruti Swift's front bumper, its front bumper looks muscular.

From the sides too, the Maruti Swift looks sportier. It looks like a three-door car because of the pillar-mounted rear door handles. Its only downside is that, unlike the Maruti Baleno, it isn't available with 16-inch alloy wheels.

Maruti Baleno vs Maruti Swift - rear
The Maruti Baleno looks wider and more premium with chrome finish on the boot and integrated roof spoiler as standard.

While the Maruti Baleno gets an elegant rear fascia, the Maruti Swift has a sporty rear end. Both the cars feature LED tail lamps.

Interior

Both cars have entirely different approaches executed on the inside as well. The cabin of both the hatchbacks is entirely black and has contrasting silver accents on dashboard and door panels. The dashboard, centre console and steering wheel of the Maruti Baleno look a bit dated in design now.

Maruti Baleno vs Maruti Swift - interior cabin
The interior of the Maruti Swift looks sportier and trendier .

Both the cars get Maruti Suzuki's latest 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system, but only the Baleno is equipped with a colour MID.

Baleno vs Swift - Features

Neither the Maruti Baleno nor the Maruti Swift aren't the most feature-packed cars in their segments, but both of them do get all the essentials covered. However, the Baleno justifies its premium over the Swift with some additional equipment.

On the outside, both the hatchbacks get LED projector headlamps and daytime running LEDs, LED tail lamps and machined alloy wheels on their top-spec trims. However, only the Baleno gets the LED projectors and white LED light guides in the lower trims also and chrome highlights on door handles, window waistline and front grille as well. Moreover, the Swift has smaller, 15-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Swift and Baleno both have a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, push button start with keyless entry, height adjustment for the driver's seat, tilt adjustment for steering wheel, auto headlamps, electrically adjustable and folding outside rear view mirrors, steering mounted audio and bluetooth controls and automatic climate control. The Baleno, however, gets few add-ons like auto-dimming inside rear view mirror, front center armrest, telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel and a colour MID.

On the safety front, both the hatchbacks get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors with camera.

Maruti Baleno vs. Maruti Swift - Engines & Transmissions

The legendary 1.3-litre DDIS 190 engine is now a thing of past. Both the cars are available with a K12M 1.2-litre petrol engine, which produces 83 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque output. This engine can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT in the Maruti Swift and a 5-speed MT or a CVT in the Maruti Baleno.

The Maruti Baleno is available with the more advanced K12N 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine that is equipped with a mild-hybrid system. This engine develops 90 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. It can be had with only a 5-speed MT.

Petrol engineMaruti BalenoMaruti Swift
Engine type1.2-litre VVT / 1.2-litre Dualjet VVT1.2-litre VVT
Displacement1,197 cc1,197 cc
No. of cylinders44
Power83 PS @ 6,000 rpm / 90 PS @ 6,000 rpm83 PS @ 6,000 rpm
Torque113 Nm @ 4,200 rpm / 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 4,200 rpm
Transmission5-speed manual or CVT / 5-speed manual5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT
Drivetrain LayoutFWDFWD

Baleno vs Swift - Fuel Economy

The Swift with the K12M engine returns 21.21 km/l in both MT and AMT configurations. On the other hand, the Baleno with the K12M engine has a fuel economy rating of 21.01 km/l (with MT)/19.56 km/l (with CVT). The Baleno with the K12N engine is more pocket-friendly with a fuel economy rating of 23.87 km/l.

Baleno vs Swift - Price

When it comes to variant to variant comparison in manual configurations, there is not a major price difference between both the Baleno and the Swift, and this makes the Baleno a much more value for money offering, considering the advantage in space and equipment it has. On the other hand, the CVT configurations of the Baleno are much more expensive than the AMT configurations of the Swift.

Maruti Swift - Prices*

VariantPrice
Swift Lxi manualINR 5,19,000
Swift Vxi manualINR 6,19,000
Swift Vxi automated manualINR 6,66,000
Swift ZxiINR 6,78,000
Swift Zxi automated manualINR 7,25,000
Swift Zxi+INR 7,58,000
Swift Zxi+ automated manualINR 8,02,000

Maruti Baleno - Prices*

Baleno Sigma manualINR 5,63,602
Baleno Delta manualINR 6,44,612
Baleno Zeta manualINR 7,01,112
Baleno Alpha manualINR 7,64,112
Baleno Delta CVTINR 7,76,612
Baleno Zeta CVTINR 8,33,112
Baleno Alpha CVTINR 8,96,112
Baleno Delta hybrid manualINR 7,33,412
Baleno Zeta hybrid manualINR 7,89,912

Also read : Toyota Glanza vs. Maruti Baleno - Rebadged car vs. original car

*Ex-showroom Delhi

