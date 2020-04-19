The Baleno and Swift are two of the best small hatchbacks in India. Each has got its own set of advantages over the other. In this story, we will help you understand which of these two Japanese superminis is the right choice for you.

Baleno vs Swift - Introduction

Ever since its arrival in 2015 in the Indian market, the Maruti Baleno has been one blockbuster product which ranks as one of the highest selling hatchbacks consistently. The Maruti Swift, on the other hand, is one of the oldest nameplates in its segment and has earned excellent credibility over its three generations.

Baleno vs Swift - Dimensions

If put side by side, the Maruti Baleno instantly appears to be bigger than the Maruti Swift, and the fact is that it is, in almost every dimension. The Maruti Baleno is longer and wider, has a longer wheelbase and offers more boot space.

Dimensions Maruti Baleno Maruti Swift Length 3,995 mm 3,840 mm Width 1,745 mm 1,735 mm Height 1,510mm 1,530 mm Wheelbase 2,520 mm 2,450 mm Boot space 339 l 268 l

Baleno vs Swift - Design

Exterior

While both the cars sit on the same Heartect platform, both they have entirely different personalities. The Maruti Swift has a sporty design, while the Maruti Baleno looks rather mature and sophisticated.

The Maruti Swift's front fascia has been designed to make it look like fun and youthful car. It has angular LED headlamps and a large radiator grille in a hexagonal shape. However, its radiator grille looks kind of bland, and we wish Maruti Suzuki had offered that coloured stripe in the middle like Suzuki does internationally. Baleno has a traditional layout for the grilles and curvy LED headlamps. Unlike the Maruti Swift's front bumper, its front bumper looks muscular.

From the sides too, the Maruti Swift looks sportier. It looks like a three-door car because of the pillar-mounted rear door handles. Its only downside is that, unlike the Maruti Baleno, it isn't available with 16-inch alloy wheels.

While the Maruti Baleno gets an elegant rear fascia, the Maruti Swift has a sporty rear end. Both the cars feature LED tail lamps.

Interior

Both cars have entirely different approaches executed on the inside as well. The cabin of both the hatchbacks is entirely black and has contrasting silver accents on dashboard and door panels. The dashboard, centre console and steering wheel of the Maruti Baleno look a bit dated in design now.

Both the cars get Maruti Suzuki's latest 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system, but only the Baleno is equipped with a colour MID.

Baleno vs Swift - Features

Neither the Maruti Baleno nor the Maruti Swift aren't the most feature-packed cars in their segments, but both of them do get all the essentials covered. However, the Baleno justifies its premium over the Swift with some additional equipment.

On the outside, both the hatchbacks get LED projector headlamps and daytime running LEDs, LED tail lamps and machined alloy wheels on their top-spec trims. However, only the Baleno gets the LED projectors and white LED light guides in the lower trims also and chrome highlights on door handles, window waistline and front grille as well. Moreover, the Swift has smaller, 15-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Swift and Baleno both have a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, push button start with keyless entry, height adjustment for the driver's seat, tilt adjustment for steering wheel, auto headlamps, electrically adjustable and folding outside rear view mirrors, steering mounted audio and bluetooth controls and automatic climate control. The Baleno, however, gets few add-ons like auto-dimming inside rear view mirror, front center armrest, telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel and a colour MID.

On the safety front, both the hatchbacks get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors with camera.

Maruti Baleno vs. Maruti Swift - Engines & Transmissions

The legendary 1.3-litre DDIS 190 engine is now a thing of past. Both the cars are available with a K12M 1.2-litre petrol engine, which produces 83 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque output. This engine can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT in the Maruti Swift and a 5-speed MT or a CVT in the Maruti Baleno.

The Maruti Baleno is available with the more advanced K12N 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine that is equipped with a mild-hybrid system. This engine develops 90 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. It can be had with only a 5-speed MT.

Petrol engine Maruti Baleno Maruti Swift Engine type 1.2-litre VVT / 1.2-litre Dualjet VVT 1.2-litre VVT Displacement 1,197 cc 1,197 cc No. of cylinders 4 4 Power 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm / 90 PS @ 6,000 rpm 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm Torque 113 Nm @ 4,200 rpm / 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm 113 Nm @ 4,200 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual or CVT / 5-speed manual 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Baleno vs Swift - Fuel Economy

The Swift with the K12M engine returns 21.21 km/l in both MT and AMT configurations. On the other hand, the Baleno with the K12M engine has a fuel economy rating of 21.01 km/l (with MT)/19.56 km/l (with CVT). The Baleno with the K12N engine is more pocket-friendly with a fuel economy rating of 23.87 km/l.

Baleno vs Swift - Price

When it comes to variant to variant comparison in manual configurations, there is not a major price difference between both the Baleno and the Swift, and this makes the Baleno a much more value for money offering, considering the advantage in space and equipment it has. On the other hand, the CVT configurations of the Baleno are much more expensive than the AMT configurations of the Swift.

Maruti Swift - Prices*

Variant Price Swift Lxi manual INR 5,19,000 Swift Vxi manual INR 6,19,000 Swift Vxi automated manual INR 6,66,000 Swift Zxi INR 6,78,000 Swift Zxi automated manual INR 7,25,000 Swift Zxi+ INR 7,58,000 Swift Zxi+ automated manual INR 8,02,000

Maruti Baleno - Prices*

Baleno Sigma manual INR 5,63,602 Baleno Delta manual INR 6,44,612 Baleno Zeta manual INR 7,01,112 Baleno Alpha manual INR 7,64,112 Baleno Delta CVT INR 7,76,612 Baleno Zeta CVT INR 8,33,112 Baleno Alpha CVT INR 8,96,112 Baleno Delta hybrid manual INR 7,33,412 Baleno Zeta hybrid manual INR 7,89,912

*Ex-showroom Delhi

