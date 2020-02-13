Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo launched, priced from INR 7.68 lakh

13/02/2020 - 18:07 | ,   | Prashant Singh
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo which debuted at the Auto Expo 2020 has been silently launched in India. It costs INR 7.68 lakh* in single-tone colour scheme and INR 7.72 lakh* in dual-tone colour scheme.

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios T Gdi Front Three Quarters
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo gets the 100 PS version of the 1.0L T-GDi turbocharged direct-injection three-cylinder petrol engine.

The Grand i10 Nios T-GDi or Grand i10 Nios Turbo employs Hyundai's familiar 1.0L T-GDi petrol engine. The turbocharged direct-injection three-cylinder mill produces 100 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 17.5 kg.m (171.62 Nm) of peak torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm in the hatchback. Hyundai manufactures the 1.0L T-GDi in India.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios' 1.0L T-GDi engine is shared with the Hyundai Aura and is BS-VI compliant. Also, a more powerful, 120 PS version of the same engine powers the Hyundai Venue, but that is yet to be made BS-VI compliant. The 100 PS unit comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the 120 PS version is available with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In terms of cosmetics, there is nothing much which differentiates the 'Turbo-ed' Grand i10 Nios from the regular model save for the red Turbo badges on the radiator grille and tailgate.

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Turbo Price List
With the 123 PS Ford Figo 1.5L Ti-VCT no longer on sale, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0L T-GDi is the most powerful car in its segment.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo is available in only the Sportz grade. So, it is equipped with features like projector headlamps, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, all-black interior with gloss black inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 5.3-inch MID, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, Eco Coating and cooled glove box.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo at Auto Expo 2020 - Image Gallery

