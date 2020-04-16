The next-gen Kia Carnival (codename: Kia KA4) will have a sister model from the Hyundai brand. A new trademark application indicates that this upcoming MPV will likely be named Hyundai Custo.

The Hyundai Custo has a silhouette very similar to that of the 2021 Kia Carnival. Spy shots suggest that the former’s front and rear fascias will look completely different from those of the latter. Spy shots have already revealed that it’s going to feature a huge cascading grille with plenty of chrome inserts.

Inside, the Hyundai Custo minivan is likely going to be even more different from the 2021 Kia Carnival. Spy shots have revealed that Hyundai is using individually designed door panels and steering wheel. The latter is the same flat-bottomed unit that is currently used in the 2020 Hyundai Creta. A circular version of the same is offered in the 2021 Hyundai Elantra (2021 Hyundai Avante).

Spy shots have also shown captain seats in the second row and a compact climate control panel with two AC vents, located in the rear portion of the floor console, for the passengers occupying those them. The dashboard and centre console also should have a unique design.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Custo may have a 2.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. It could be the same unit that is employed in the China-only Hyundai Santa Fe long-wheelbase. This unit produces 176.5 kW (239.97 PS) and 353 Nm of torque. It is available with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Custo will likely be a China-only model. For the rest of the world, including India, Hyundai Motor Group will continue having only the Kia Carnival in the minivan space.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source 1: m.blog.naver.com]

[Image Source 2: autohome.com.cn]