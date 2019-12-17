Hyundai Aura official renderings released, to be unveiled on 19 December [Update]

Update: IAB's illustrator Shoeb Kalania has created new renderings of the Hyundai Aura using the latest official details. Check them out below:

16 December 2019 -

The Hyundai Aura, the sub-4 metre sedan that will replace the Hyundai Xcent for private customers in India, has been teased again. This time, renderings showing its front three quarters and rear three quarters have been revealed.

Knowing that the Hyundai Aura is the 4-door version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, we already had a fair idea of its front-end. Now, we know how its rear-end is going to look like as well.

The Hyundai Aura embodies Sensuous Sportiness, the company's latest design language, and that's clearly evident in its Hyundai Sonata-inspired rear fascia. The concave boot lid, the sharp faux air outlets in the bumper and the compact C-shaped edgy combination lamps make the car look surprisingly sporty for a sub-4 metre sedan. However, we'll have to wait until we see the actual car to know that for sure.

The chrome trim on the boot lid connects the lower portion of the combination lamps for a touch of elegance on that youthful character. Another styling feature worth noting is blacked-out D-pillar. The proportions seem to be much better than those of most sub-4 metre sedans out there.

The front-end is a little different from that of the donor car. The headlamps seem to be sleeker, but what's certain is a different radiator grille with a honeycomb pattern and a sportier bumper designed on the lines of the Euro-spec third-gen Hyundai i10. The interior won’t have many differences from either of the third-gen hatchbacks.

Hyundai had launched the Grand i10 Nios with a BS-VI version of the 83 PS 1.2-lire Kappa petrol engine and the BS-IV version of the 75 PS 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine. In the case of the Aura, the diesel engine will also be compliant with the BS-VI emission norms right from launch.

Unlike in the hatchback, there will be an option for a 1.0L T-GDI petrol engine as well, most likely in the 100 PS version that has been offered only in the international markets so far. The same engine is employed in the Hyundai i10 N Line. Below is the information concerned to the engine and transmission options officially confirmed for the upcoming sub-4 metre sedan:

Engine Fuel Type Engine Transmission Petrol 1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT 5MT/AMT 1.0 Turbo GDi 5MT Diesel 1.2 U2 CRDi 5MT/AMT

Hyundai will unveil the Aura on the 19th of this month.