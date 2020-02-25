Husqvarna caught us by surprise when it showcased the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250 at the India Bike Week 2019. While we are still waiting for these Huskies to be launched in our country, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has been launched in Japan for JPY 599,000 (tax included) which comes out to be around INR 3.89 lakh.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 borrows various design cues from its elder siblings, the Svartpilen 401 and Svartpilen 701, which have received a slight makeover for MY2020. It features a mix of retro and modern styling which demands a lot of attention. We are a fan of its minimalistic bodywork that makes it look lightweight and at 153 kg (semi-dry) it indeed is. Riding it should be sheer fun.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Key Features

There are a plethora of elements in the Svartpilen 250 that we like and are curious to check out in person when the bike gets launched here in India. Following are some of its key features:

Full LED-lighting

Fully-digital instrument console

State-of-the-art Bosch ABS

Robust 17-inch cast aluminium wheels

Light and strong steel trellis frame

WP suspension setup

Premium and high-quality materials

ByBre brakes

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Specs

Powering this machine is a 248.8cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine which has been tuned churn out 31 PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit. The specs are very similar to those of the KTM 250 Duke.

The Svartpilen 250 will go on sale in Japan in April 2020. It is expected to be showcased at the Osaka Motorcycle Show starting from 20th March 2020 and the Tokyo Motorcycle Show that will commence from 27 March 2020.

In India, select KTM dealerships have already started taking pre-bookings for both the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250. These bikes have already reached the dealerships and could be launched very soon. So, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for all the Indian launch updates.