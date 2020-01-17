Honda NAVi, Cliq to be axed from April 2020

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have confirmed that the Navi and the Cliq will not be upgraded for BS-VI compliance and that both models will be axed from the company’s India portfolio from April 2020. Both models failed to secure promising sales figures in the local market which has led to the decision of axing them post 31 March 2020 – the deadline to comply with the BS-VI emission norms.

The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand, however, will continue to manufacture the Navi for the export markets. The Honda Navi is among the highest selling two-wheelers in select Latin American countries.

Regular followers would know that Minoru Kato, President and Chief Executive, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India had said in February last year that not all models would be continued post the BS-VI upgrade. In fact, Kato had confirmed in the same interview that the Honda Cliq will not receive the BS-VI upgrade.

The Honda Navi shares its engine with the Activa (110) range, and it thus packs 110 cc, single-cylinder motor that produces 8 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 8.96 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm (BS-IV from). The Navi was designed, developed and manufactured by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

While the Navi and the Cliq will soon be discontinued from our market, the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is upgrading other models. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India commenced the BS-VI upgrade with the launch of the BS-VI Activa 125 – the first scooter to comply with the newest, more stringent emission norms. The company introduced the BS-VI SP 125 soon after. More recently, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India upgraded its highest selling vehicle, the Activa (110) to comply with the BS-VI emission norms.

The BS-VI Honda Activa 6G has been launched in India with ex-showroom prices starting from INR 63,912*. Check out the variant-wise prices of the Activa (5G vs. 6G) in the table below:

Variant BS-VI Price* BS-IV Price* Difference STD INR 63,912 INR 55,934 INR 7,978 DLX INR 65,412 INR 57,799 INR 7,613

Changes to the BS-VI Honda Activa include the addition of full metal body, external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch with integrated ignition function and longer footboard and saddle. Hardware specification upgrade brings telescopic forks and a 12-inch front wheel to the latest iteration of the Honda Activa. Front disc brake and alloy wheels, however, are still not available.

Power and torque output has also gone down in the BS-VI transition. The BS-VI Honda Activa 6G now produces 7.79 PS of peak power (vs. 7.96 PS) and 8.79 Nm of max torque (vs. 9 Nm) from its 109.51 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The motor also benefits from Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) and ACG silent start system.

*Ex-showroom Delhi