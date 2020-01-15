BS-VI Honda Activa 6G dispatches to begin by early-February

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has updated its highest selling product, the Activa, to comply with the latest (BS-VI) emission norms. The updated model was launched in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 63,912*. The dispatches of the BS-VI Activa 6G will start from late-January to early-February. The deliveries will commence soon after.

The BS-VI Honda Activa 6G, like its predecessor (BS-IV Activa 5G), will be available in two variants – Standard (STD) and Deluxe (DLX). The new model carries a price premium over the Activa 5G. The base (STD) version is priced at INR 63,912* as against INR 55,934*, while the premium (DLX) model is available at INR 65,412* versus INR 57,799*.

The upgrades on the BS-VI Honda Activa include a full metal body, longer footboard and saddle, external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch with integrated ignition function. The features that have been carried over from the Activa 5G include LED headlight, multi-function key slot and 18-litre under-seat storage. HMSI will also offer optional accessories such as a basket (installed near the footboard), chrome frame surrounding the body panels and a designed seat cover.

Hardware upgrades bring telescopic front forks to the Activa 6G. The setup should provide improved ride quality. The shock absorption tasks at the back are handled by three-step adjustable spring. The package also receives a 12-inch front wheel instead of 10-inch unit on its predecessor. Front disc brake and alloy wheels are not available, not even optionally.

Powering the Honda Activa 6G is a 109.51 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) and the ACG silent start system. The BS-VI engine of the new model produces marginally lower peak power (7.79 PS) and torque (8.79 Nm) compared to the BS-IV engine of the old model (7.96 PS and 9 Nm).

The BS-VI Honda Activa 6G features enhanced Smart Tumble Technology (eSTT) as well, a technology that is aimed to reduce friction inside the engine.

The BS-VI Honda Activa 6G will be sold in six colour options: Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Metallic Axis Grey Metallic, Black, Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Precious White.

*Ex-showroom Delhi