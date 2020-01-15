Honda Activa 6G vs. Honda Activa 5G - Old vs. New

The Honda Activa is India’s largest selling two-wheeler. The iconic automatic scooter is single-handedly responsible for reviving the scooter segment in India. From a market share of less than 20% in the early 2000s, today, every third two-wheeler sold in India is a scooter.

With over 2 lakh units sold every month, the Activa brand name has become synonymous with automatic scooters in the country. Today, the Honda Activa 6G has been launched to replace the Honda Activa 5G. It is BS-VI compliant and includes several new features.

Here’s how the Honda Activa 6G differs from the Honda Activa 5G:

Design: Family values stay strong

The Honda Activa continues to stay true to its family-oriented look and boasts of minor changes while maintaining a conservative approach. The front apron gets a restyled chrome garnish while the black plastic around it has been increased in size. Also, the front fender has been given sharper cuts, similar to the ones seen in the BS-VI Honda Activa 125.

Measuring 1,833 mm in length the Activa is now longer by 72 mm, while its width has reduced by 67 mm to 697 mm. With a height of 1,156 mm, it is 2 mm shorter now. The wheelbase spans a length of 1,260 mm, marking an increase of 22 mm, something that will help the scooter to be more stable while accelerating.

Other notable changes in the Honda Activa 6G include an increase in ground clearance by 18 mm, improved load carrying abilities with the floorboard positioned 23 mm higher (260 mm) and increased comfort for the pillion with the seat length kept 22 mm higher (692 mm).

Honda has finally introduced an external fuel filler cap on the Activa. This can be controlled by a seat opening switch which the scooter shares with the new BS-VI Activa 125. The company has also introduced a new taillamp design. However, the front headlamp, which continues to be an LED-only unit (deluxe variant only), loses out on pilot lamps. We would have loved to see a front glove box or even a cubby hole on the inner side of the front apron. Besides that, the rearview mirrors have been borrowed from Honda’s domestic motorcycle portfolio. The same was last seen in the recently launched BS-VI Honda SP 125.

Features: You gain some, you lose some

The Honda Activa 6G is a significant leap over the outgoing version in terms of technology. Its engine boasts of an enhanced Smart Tumble Technology (eSTT) which increases the turbulence of air and fuel mixture. This helps in improving combustion and increasing fuel efficiency. To make this possible, engineers at Honda have optimised the shape of the inlet port.

Moving away from the archaic carburettor, the Activa gets a 5-sensor controlled fuel injection system. This controls the fuel and air-mixture ratio sent to the combustion chamber. Fun fact: Honda was the first to introduce fuel injection system in two-wheelers with the CX500 Turbo motorcycle in 1982. Besides that, an ACG starter, previously introduced in the Activa 125, also makes it to the Activa. This helps in silent starts.

Honda claims that the new Activa 6G returns 10% more mileage than the outgoing Activa 5G. However, it misses out on fuel-saving Idle Stop System which has helped the BS-VI Activa 125 to return 13% more mileage than the BS-IV version.

The new Honda Activa 6G gets its fair share of misses too! With all the tech packed in the engine, Activa 6G’s features list takes a hit with the scooter getting only an analogue instrument cluster. In the outgoing Honda Activa 5G, the deluxe variant was offered with a semi-digital console. The new iteration also loses out on an Eco Speed Indicator which was rather pompously highlighted as a key feature in the Activa 5G.

Cycle Parts: Ahoy telescopic fork!

Honda has finally fitted the Activa with a telescopic front suspension, a feature which has been already present in all other scooters in the segment. The Activa, despite being the segment leader had so far been devoid of this citing easy servicing and better compatibility over bad roads.

The rear suspension borrows the 3-step adjustable rear suspension from the more premium Activa 125. Also, the scooter is now shod with a larger 12-inch front wheel, although the new wheel is shod with thinner, 90 mm tyre. The outgoing Activa 5G had a smaller 10-inch front wheel and a 100 mm width tyre. The rear wheel, though, is the same 10-inch unit wrapped with 90 mm width tyre.

Anchoring duties in the Honda Activa continue being performed by drum brakes at both ends. We would have loved to see a front disc brake at least an option.

Engine: Activa’s golden heart

The Honda Activa 6G mounts a 109.19 cc air-cooled engine which, of course, comes with fuel-injection, to keep the scooter BS-VI compliant. It produces 7.79 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. In comparison, the outgoing Activa 5G’s 109.19 cc engine develops 7.96 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The compression ratio is 9.5:1 instead of 10.0:0.2, and this has helped in resulting in fuel efficiency.

Also Read: BS-VI Honda Activa 125 vs. BS-IV Honda Activa 125 - Old vs. New

The reduction in performance figures will be barely noticeable during everyday usage. Besides that, the new Honda Activa 6G is 2 kg lighter than the outgoing version, tipping the scales at 107 kg (wet). This will help in negating the negligible drop in output figures.

Colours: Activa, Activa, come Glitter my soul!

Honda retails the Activa 6G in 6 colour options, including a new shade of blue which called Glitter Blue Metallic that is a replacement for the Trance Blue Metallic shade from the departing iteration. Honda has also dropped the Majestic Brown Metallic and Matte Selene Silver Metallic colours. The Pearl Spartan Red, Metallic Axis Grey Metallic, Black, Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Precious White colours have been carried over.

Prices: Will Indians still love Activa the same?

The Honda Activa 6G is priced at INR 63,912 in the standard trim and at INR 65,412 in the deluxe trim (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). That marks a hike of INR 7,978 and INR 7,613 respectively.

Considering the changes brought in the Honda Activa and also taking into account the downgrades, it still makes a fair proposition for the average consumer.

Also Read: BS-VI Honda Activa 125 and SP125 clock cumulative sales of 75,000 units