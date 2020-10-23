Honda H’ness CB 350 (Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival) deliveries start

It was only a few days ago when Honda started dispatching the first units of the newly-launched H’ness CB 350 from its manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. Now, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has announced that the deliveries of the new retro-modern Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival have commenced as well.

The Honda H’ness CB 350 is being sold only by the company’s BigWing premium dealerships. Speaking on the commencement of the deliveries of the new motorcycle, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said:

The introduction of the H'ness CB 350 is a testimony of our commitment to expand fun riding experience for India. Born with the CB DNA at its core, the H'ness CB 350 is crafted to give an ultimate pride of ownership while celebrating passion and aspiration of mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts. With the commencement of customer deliveries today, we are pleased to bring new fun of riding on Indian roads.

The new Honda H’Ness CB 350 is available in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro. It comes with several interesting features such as a full-LED headlamp, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, alloy wheels, chrome-plated exhaust, and more. While the DLX variant has been priced at INR 1.85 lakh*, the DLX Pro will set you back by INR 1.90 lakh*. For the extra five grand, Honda is offering attractive and premium dual-tone colours including the Matte Steel Black Metallic w/ Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic w/ Virtuous White, and Pearl Night Star Black w/ Spear Silver Metallic. Apart from that, there are dual horns and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS).

Powering the new H’ness CB 350 is a 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which complies with the BS6 emission regulations. It delivers a maximum power of 21 hp at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque is generated at 3000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Also Read: 2021 Honda Forza 750 finally unveiled, is the most powerful Forza ever

With Royal Enfield finally announcing the launch date of the Meteor 350, it would be interesting to see how the H’ness CB 350 would stand up against the Thunderbird successor. Other motorcycles that it competes with include the Classic 350, Imperiale 400, and Jawa bikes.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Gurgaon