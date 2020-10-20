Honda H’ness CB 350 (Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival) dispatch starts

The all-new Honda H’ness CB 350 was able to build up quite some hype much before it was launched in the Indian market late last month. Now, Honda has announced that it has started dispatching the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival from its manufacturing facility located in Manesar, Haryana.

One look at the new H’ness CB 350 and you would notice that Honda has really worked hard to make this retro-modern motorcycle as capable as possible. It comes equipped with a full-LED headlight which is accompanied by a retro-styled turn signal on either side. Other classic elements on the new H’ness CB 350 include a gorgeous fuel tank, rearview mirrors, single-piece seat, side panels, and taillamp. There is also a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer.

The new Honda H’Ness CB 350 also has a few segment-first features like Bluetooth connectivity which will allow the riders to avail the benefit of several useful functions such as navigation, telephony, and music.

When it comes to the engine, the H’Ness CB 350 draws power from a 348cc, single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled motor which has been tuned to produce 21 bhp of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed gearbox.

The new H’ness CB 350 is available in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro that are priced at INR 1.85 lakh* and INR 1.95 lakh* respectively. For the extra five grand, Honda is offering attractive and premium dual-tone colours including the Matte Steel Black Metallic w/ Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic w/ Virtuous White, and Pearl Night Star Black w/ Spear Silver Metallic. Apart from that, there are dual horns and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS).

The Honda H’ness CB 350 gives direct competition to the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350, upcoming Meteor 350, Jawa motorcycles, and Benelli Imperiale 400.

*Ex-showroom, Gurgaon