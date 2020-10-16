2021 Honda Forza 750 finally unveiled, is the most powerful Forza ever

After teasing the new Forza 750 multiple times, Honda has finally unveiled the all-new maxi-scooter for the international markets. The 2021 Honda Forza 750 is the most powerful Forza ever and is expected to go on sale in Europe in the first quarter of next year.

Being the range-topping model in Honda’s Forza line-up, the new Forza 750 features a big 750cc parallel-twin engine. This is has been tuned to deliver a maximum power of 54 bhp at 6750 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 4750 rpm. Honda has incorporated an automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for sporty performance.

The 2021 Honda Forza 750 also comes with a host of electronic rider aids. It has a throttle-by-wire system, four riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain and User), Honda Selectable Torque Control, ABS, and more.

As for the looks, the new Forza 750 has a silhouette of the already available Forza 125 and Forza 300. Its dual-LED headlamp setup along with LED DRLs ensure that the maxi-scooter has all the attention that it needs. The fairing has been aerodynamically designed to reduce drag and, thus, help in improving the overall performance and fuel efficiency. Honda has also included a fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information to the rider.

Some of the other key features of the 2021 Honda Forza 750 include:

22-litres of under-seat storage

USB charger for both rider and pillion

Honda Smartphone Voice Control System

Full-LED lighting

In terms of hardware, the Honda Forza 750 uses a pair of USD front forks and a rear monoshock to handle the suspension duties. For the braking, there are 310mm twin-disc brakes at the front with a radially mounted calliper and a single disc brake at the rear.

While the 2021 Honda Forza 750 is likely to be launched in the European market in the Q1 of the next year, its availability here in India is highly doubtful. However, Honda is said to be contemplating launching the smaller Honda Forza 300 in our country.

