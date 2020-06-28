Honda CB Hornet 160R BS6 could be launched next month - Report

Honda has recently released a teaser video of the Livo BS6. The 110cc commuter is expected to be launched in the country very soon. It is now being speculated that the Japanese two-wheeler company could also launch the Honda CB Hornet 160R BS6 next month.

In April this year, the BS4 model of the Honda CB Hornet 160R was taken down from the brand’s official website hinting that either it has been discontinued or Honda would bring its BS6-compliant version at a later stage, perhaps, once the Covid-19 situation normalises and the nationwide lockdown is lifted. With the launch of the Honda Livo BS6 lined-up, it is being anticipated that the more eco-friendly CB Hornet 160R would also break cover next month.

The Honda CB Hornet 160R was launched in India in December 2015. The motorcycle was updated in 2018 with new features like an LED headlamp, hazard lamp function, refreshed digital instrumentation with blue backlight, new graphics and colours. Honda had also added a single-channel ABS. The CB Hornet 160R used a 162.71 cc single-cylinder engine that produced 15 PS of power and 14.5 Nm of torque.

Expect the Honda CB Hornet 160R BS6 to feature some mild design update with new graphics and colours. It is likely to use the 162.7cc single-cylinder mill of the Honda Unicorn BS6, in which it produces 12.9 PS of maximum power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. Cycle parts such as the telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, braking setup with single-channel ABS, etc, would be carried forward from the bike’s BS4 model.

Also Read: Next-gen Honda CB300R 2022 imagined - IAB Rendering

In other news, the Honda Grazia BS6 has finally been launched in India. The 125cc scooter is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe.