Honda Grazia BS6 launched, prices start at INR 73,336 - IAB Report

The Honda Grazia BS6 has finally been launched in India. The 125cc scooter is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe - and has a starting price of INR 73,336*.

The Honda Grazia BS6 comes with a bunch of new features. It has an all-new LED split position lamp integrated into the handlebar cowl, similar to what we’ve seen in the BS6 Honda Dio. The bodywork of the new Grazia BS6 is edgier and sharper and adds to the scooter’s overall sporty looks. Honda has also revised the digital instrument cluster which now shows more useful information such as distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel efficiency, 3-step ECO indicator, clock, service due indicator.

Some of the other features of the new Honda Grazia BS6 include:

LED headlamp

Engine start/stop switch

Integrated headlamp beam and passing switch

Multi-function switch for opening the seat and external fuel cap

Side stand indicator with engine cut off

Split pillion grab rail

Chiselled taillamp

The Honda Grazia BS6 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine which has an advanced fuel-injection system along with HET (Honda Eco Technology) and eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) which work in unison to provide the optimal combination of performance and fuel efficiency. While Honda has not revealed the output numbers yet, the new scooter is likely to have 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque, which are identical to the BS6 Honda Activa 125’s figures.

The new Honda Grazia BS6 will compete with the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and the likes. The standard variant of the new scooter has been priced at INR 73,336*. Honda is yet to announce the pricing of the Deluxe variant. Both the two variants have 4 colour options, namely Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue, and Matte Axis Grey. Honda is also providing a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty).

*Ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana