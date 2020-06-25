Honda Livo BS6 teased, to be launched soon - IAB Report

Honda has released the official teaser video of the upcoming Livo BS6. The new commuter motorcycle will be launched in the country soon.

The Honda Livo BS6 teaser video has revealed some of the key features that the motorcycle will come equipped with. For example, the company has added an engine kill switch. Also, the instrument cluster has been updated. The new Livo BS6 will also feature reworked body panels which should impart a bit of sportiness to the commuter’s overall visual appeal. The headlamp and taillamp will be of halogen-type and so will be the side turn signals.

The Honda Livo BS6 is expected to be powered by the same 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine that is currently employed in the recently-launched BS6 Honda CD 110. This air-cooled mill with fuel-injection is capable of producing 6.7 kW or 9.10 PS of maximum power and 9.30 Nm of peak torque. These output figures might vary in case of the upcoming Livo BS6.

The cycle parts of the new Honda Livo BS6 are likely to remain the same as those of the bike’s BS4 model. A pair of telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers should handle the suspension duties whereas the braking force would come from drum brakes at both the ends with a front disc as optional.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Africa Twin deliveries delayed until 2021

With the launch of the Honda Livo BS6, the Japanese two-wheeler giant will have a total of 5 motorcycles in its product line-up including the Honda Unicorn, Honda CB Shine, Honda SP 125, and Honda CD 110 Dream.

In other news, Honda has recently launched the new Grazia BS6. The 125cc scooter is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe - and has several added features.