Next-gen Honda CB300R 2022 imagined - IAB Rendering

The CB300R is Honda’s most affordable performance motorcycle available in India. Launched in February 2019, it exceeded Honda’s expectations in terms of sales. While the current-gen model carries a retro cafe-racer style, here’s what the next-gen Honda CB300R 2022 could look like. IndianAutosBlog.com's digital illustrator Shoeb Kalania has created the rendering.

It can be seen in the rendering that the next-gen Honda CB300R features a much more aggressive design, especially at the front. The all-new Honda CBR 1000 RR Fireblade is the inspiration behind it.

The single-piece round LED headlight has been replaced by a twin-LED headlamp setup which adds to the sportiness of the motorcycle. Also, the headlight cowl and tiny visor are a nice touch. To match the angrier-looking front of the next-gen Honda CB300R, the fuel tank also has been redesigned. It has small yet sporty extensions with sharp lines that meet the large blacked-out radiator shrouds. Being a naked motorcycle, the riding posture is upright.

Features such as the side-slung exhaust, alloy wheels, USD front forks, disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, tail section, fully digital instrument cluster, etc., would be carried over from the current-gen Honda CB300R to the next-gen model. Even the engine would be the same 286.01 cc single-cylinder mill with liquid-cooling and fuel injection paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Japanese two-wheeler giant imports the current-gen Honda CB300R in India via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route from Thailand. However, because of the positive response and high demand, Honda is very likely to manufacture the next-gen CB300R in India. It has already started studying local manufacturing. The domestic mass-production of the 2022 CB300R will help it price the bike more competitively.

What do you guys think of the next-gen Honda CB300R’s rendering? Let us know with a comment below.

In other news, Honda has plans to bring multiple 500 cc motorcycles in India and develop a middleweight bike in our country with 100% localisation.

