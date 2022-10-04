Honda Activa Showcased on Floating Showroom in Kerala

Under Honda's new outdoor campaign, the company is showcasing the Honda Activa on a floating showroom in Kerala ahead of the Onam festival.

Taking the market closer to its customers with this new initiative, Honda aims to take the legendary Activa to far-away regions of Kerala for showcasing the ease of access & durability that the scooter provides to its millions of loyal customers in India.

Conceptualized by Tribes communication, the new campaign pays homage to Kerala’s iconic character while resonating with the city’s flowing transportation channels via the backwaters.

Beginning its seven-day voyage ahead of the Onam festival, from Arookutty, Honda’s Floating Boat showroom covered over 15 locations before anchoring at the scenic shores of Alleppey to celebrate the culture and spirit of the state. Noteworthy, the brand campaign registered a record-breaking growth of 41% in online queries and 24% in retail stores with a combined increase of 33% in branded-related inquiries.