Bugatti W16 Mistral Breaks Open-Top Car Top Speed Record

Bugatti has once again set a new benchmark in automotive history, this time with the W16 Mistral achieving a top speed of 453.91 km/h, making it the fastest open-top car in the world. This groundbreaking feat, officially confirmed by SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH, marks yet another milestone in Bugatti’s relentless pursuit of engineering excellence.

The journey to this achievement was no small feat. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, which reached 408.84 km/h, Bugatti set out to exceed its own legacy. After months of meticulous preparation and rigorous testing, the moment of triumph came on November 9th, 2023, at the Papenburg track in Germany.

Also read: 2 Bugatti Chiron Hypercars Crash, Accident Involves a Truck Too

Behind the wheel was none other than Andy Wallace, Bugatti’s official test driver and a Le Mans 24 Hours winner. Wallace skillfully navigated the W16 Mistral through a series of warm-up laps before unleashing its full potential on the straight stretch of the track. With its bespoke high-performance tires and the legendary W16 engine, the car demonstrated unparalleled stability and power.

The event was witnessed by Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac, senior management, and the project team, all of whom celebrated this monumental achievement. The W16 Mistral, a one-off masterpiece, not only redefines what open-top vehicles can achieve but also cements Bugatti's place as a pioneer in high-performance automotive innovation.