Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition detailed in a walkaround video

To celebrate 20 successful years of the Activa brand in India, Honda has recently launched the Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition in the market. The new scooter has already started to arrive at the dealerships and today, we are here with a detailed walkaround video of the same.

The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition has two variants - STD and DLX. Let’s talk about each of them separately.

Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition - STD

This is the base model of the new Activa 6G. It is available in a new Matte Mature Brown colour option. It features special yellow pinstriping along with grey graphics on the body, which is a nice touch. This variant comes equipped with a halogen headlamp. Its seat as well as several plastic panels are finished in black.

Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition - DLX

This is a slightly more premium variant of the new Activa 6G. Its Pearl Nightstar Black colour option has a glossy finish that should be able to attract more buyers. Moreover, it has white pinstriping on the body which is accompanied by yellow graphics. Unlike the STD variant, the DLX trim comes with an LED headlamp. Also, its seat and select plastic panels are brown.

Common Features

Both the variants of the new Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition have colour-matching pillion grab rail. They also feature an embossed Activa badge finished in gold, which is also one of the key highlights of the new scooters. At the front, there’s the 20th Anniversary Edition badge. Both the models use blacked-out steel wheels which impart a pinch of sportiness when compared to the regular Activa 6G model.

Apart from the aforementioned features, there are no changes made in the mechanicals of the Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition. It uses the same 109.51cc air-cooled engine which is also employed in the regular variant of the Activa 6G. It is capable of producing 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque.

Pricing

The new 20th Anniversary Edition of the Activa 6G is slightly expensive than the regular model. Following is a detailed price table for your reference.

Model Price* Activa 6G STD INR 65,892 Activa 6G DLX INR 67,392 Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition - STD INR 67,392 Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition - DLX INR 68,892

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi