Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition with a special colour launched

The Honda Activa was introduced in the Indian market way back in 2001. It soon became one of the most popular scooters in the country and proved to be a game-changer in the domestic two-wheeler industry. Over the years of its existence, the Honda Activa has gone through umpteen updates and changes which have led to the current 6th generation of the scooter. Now, as the highly popular Activa enters into its two decades of a successful run in the country, Honda has launched the 20th Anniversary Edition of the scooter to celebrate the occasion.

Introducing the Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

Delighting lakh of new customers every month, the Activa is the torchbearer of India’s two-wheeler industry. We are proud to be a part of the everyday life of incredible India. Today, there is hardly any place in India where you can’t spot an Activa. As the first choice of every Indian family, this specially curated 20th-anniversary edition is to celebrate Activa’s inseparable bond with our customers. Starting from the brand-new Matte Mature Brown colour, which is the first-ever introduction on any Honda scooter, to the distinctive gold embossed logos and more distinctive design cues, the Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition is as precious as gold!

To ensure that the Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition stands out from the other models, the company has given it a new Matte Mature Brown colour option. Providing a more distinctive look is the shiny embossed 20th anniversary logo and the special golden Activa logo. The new stripes on the front are instantly noticeable and add to the visual appeal of the scooter. Another sporty element is the set of black steel wheels. Further accentuating the modern looks are the brown inner cover and seats.

Apart from the cosmetic updates, the Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition remains mechanically unchanged. It draws power from a 109.51cc air-cooled engine which comes with Honda’s advanced technologies such as PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology). It has been tuned to produce 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque.

The new Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition has two variants - Standard and Deluxe. The former has been priced at INR 66,816* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 68,316*.

*Ex-showroom, Gurugram