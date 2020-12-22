Honda Activa 6G & Honda CB Shine 125 year-end offers announced

The Honda Activa 6G and Honda CB Shine 125 are available at attractive year-end offers. The company has announced several schemes to woo in prospective buyers. It is to be noted that these offers are valid only for a limited period.

Honda Activa 6G and Honda CB Shine 125 Offers

Exchange bonus of up to INR 2000

100% finance available

Interest rate starting from as low as 7.99%

Cashback of up to INR 2500 via PayTM

5% cashback of up to INR 5000 on card EMIs

Apart from the aforementioned offers, Honda is also providing a special scheme for CSD family members. They can get a cash discount of up to INR 2000. The company is also offering more benefits for Govt. employees. The advertisement has listed that the Honda Activa 6G is available at a starting price of INR 65,627* whereas the Honda CB Shine 125 price begins from INR 68,582*.

Understandably, these offers come with their own set of terms and conditions. So it is advisable to contact an authorised Honda dealership to acquire more details about them. These schemes are valid from 21-31 Dec 2020.

It is not just the Activa 6G and CB Shine 125 that are available at attractive offers, there’s also an interesting scheme in place for the Honda CD 110. Under this scheme, customers can get a cashback of up to INR 5000 on purchasing the commuter motorcycle on credit card/debit card EMI.

In other news, Honda has recently released a campaign to celebrate 20 years of priceless love and togetherness of Activa and its customers. Introduced way back in 2001, the Honda Activa has completed two glorious decades in the Indian market.

*Ex-showroom