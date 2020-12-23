Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition starts arriving at dealerships

The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition has started to arrive at dealerships. The special model was launched last month to celebrate 20 successful years of the Activa in the Indian market.

What’s so special about the Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition?

Apart from the fact that it came into existing to mark the completion of two decades of the Activa brand in India, the Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition has certain features that make it that much more special than the regular model. For starters, it is available in two attractive colour options - Matte Mature Brown and Pearl Nightstar Black. These themselves help the scooter stand apart from the usual crowd.

Other than that, Honda has also used specific graphics, black wheels, colour matching pillion grab rail, and brown inner cover and seat. The new pinstripes on the front are instantly noticeable and add to the visual appeal of the scooter. Perhaps, the most eye-catching element of the new Activa 6G is the shiny embossed 20th-anniversary logo. Even the precious golden Activa emblem looks attractive, right?

Any mechanical changes?

There are no mechanical changes in the new Activa 6G. The scooter continues to draw power from the same and familiar 109.51cc air-cooled engine which comes with Honda’s advanced technologies such as PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology). This mill is capable of producing 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque.

What’s the price?

The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition is available in two variants - STD and DLX. Honda is asking INR 67,392* for the STD variant. However, if you want to buy the DLX model, you would need to spend a bit more - INR 68,892*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi