Hero Xpulse 200, Splendor, Maestro & others to get costlier from next year

The Hero Xpulse 200, Splendor, Maestro and other Hero motorcycles and scooters are set to become costlier from next year. Hero MotoCorp has announced that it’s going to increase the price of its entire product range by up to INR 1500.

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has released a press statement explaining the reason behind the upcoming price hike. The company said that there has been a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum; including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals. It has already accelerated its savings programme under the Leap-2 umbrella and will continue to work on mitigating the impact, to reduce the burden on the customers and protect its margins.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 200R-based FRVs given to authorities in Maharashtra, Jammu

The press statement also included:

To partially offset the impact of the commodity costs, we will be increasing the prices of our products by up to INR 1500, with effect from January 1, 2021. The increase will vary across models and the exact quantum will be communicated to our dealers in due course.

It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that if you have been planning to buy a Hero motorcycle or scooter, now would be a good time. The company is already offering several attractive discounts and schemes on different products. For example, on the purchase of a brand-new Hero Xtreme 200S, you can save up to INR 4000. Also, it is the year-end time, which means you can bargain with the dealerships to benefit from some extra discount as they would need to clear the 2020 stock.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has filed a trademark application for the name Hero XTEC earlier this month. Speculations suggest that it would be used for a new smaller capacity ADV that might be the Hero Xpulse 200 younger cousin and act as the Hero Impulse successor.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.