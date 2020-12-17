Hero Xtreme 200R-based FRVs given to authorities in Maharashtra, Jammu

Hero MotoCorp continues to help the nation fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has already delivered numerous Hero Xtreme 200R-based First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to many states. The indigenous company has once again come forward and donated more FRVs; this time to the health authorities in Maharashtra and Jammu.

As a part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the Covid-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp has given three Hero Xtreme 200R-based FRVs to Prathmik Araogya Kendra at Katol & Narkhed in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and two FRVs to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.

Speaking in this regards, Mr Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; and Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said:

In keeping with our relief efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has been providing First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to front-line health personnel in different states to assist patients in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at our R&D facility – the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur - and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the FRV is fitted with all the necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who require to be transported to the hospital.

Till date, Hero MotoCorp has handed over a total of 47 FRVs to the government authorities in various states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

The Hero Xtreme 200R-based FRVs come equipped with several custom-built accessories so that they can provide the necessary services to patients in rural and remote areas. For example, there is a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side for a patient to lie down. Similarly, medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, a fire extinguisher is also present.

