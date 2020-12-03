Hero XTEC name trademarked, could be Hero Xpulse 200 younger cousin?

Hero MotoCorp has filed a trademark application for the name Hero XTEC. Speculations suggest that it would be used for a new smaller capacity ADV that might be the Hero Xpulse 200 younger cousin and act as the Hero Impulse successor.

The Hero Xpulse 200 is currently enjoying the fame that it has garnered since its launch. The 200cc dual-sport motorcycle has become the go-to machine for several enthusiasts, including professional riders. While it has seen its share of criticism for the lack of power, it has also been applauded for its superior off-road capabilities and easy manoeuvrability, that too at a price which wouldn’t burn a hole in your pocket. Now, as per a media report, Hero Motocorp might be working on a new ADV that would be even more affordable than the Xpulse 200.

Hero XTEC, the new title that the two-wheeler giant has trademarked, could use the 163cc single-cylinder engine of the company’s brand-new Hero Xtreme 160R. It is an air-cooled unit with 2 valves and a SOHC setup. It has been calibrated to pump out 15 bhp of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. If put in the XTEC, Hero MotoCorp might tinker around a bit and tune it to suit the ADV nature of the motorcycle.

There are just speculations and it would be too early to comment. No official details regarding the Hero XTEC are available at the moment. What do you guys think this name would be used for? Considering the growing popularity of dual-sport motorcycles in the country and the fact that the Xpulse 200 has already proved its mettle, would an even lower capacity ADV makes sense? Do share your opinions with us in the comments below.

