Hero Xpulse 200 Digitally Redesigned, Inspired by Honda Africa Twin

The Hero Xpulse 200 has gained immense popularity in the Indian motorcycle community thanks to its commendable off-road capabilities, affordable price tag, and official Rally Kit. While the 200cc dual-sport motorcycle scores impressive points when it comes to tackling various off-road terrains, it kind of falls short in the cosmetics department; not that enthusiasts would care about it.

So, we were wondering how can we improve the aesthetics of the beloved Hero Xpulse 200 and that’s when we stumbled upon this digital rendering. It has been created by an artist that goes by the name “eka_custom_designs” on Instagram. The inspiration behind this digital portrait of the Xpulse 200 is the mighty Honda Africa Twin. And we must say, things do look pretty good. Wouldn’t you agree?

We can see in this digital rendering of the Hero Xpulse 200 that the front end of the motorcycle carries a semi-fairing that is reminiscent of the Honda Africa Twin. It is neatly flushed with the fuel tank. We can also spot knuckle guards installed. While the graphics on the fuel tank remain the same, its height has been increased to gel with the overall design of the motorcycle.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the Hero Xpulse 200 in this digital rendering also features a redesigned seat and rear section that looks sportier than the stock. The artist has also added a prominent belly pan which should also work as a bash plate. The rotors appear to be more performance-oriented and should offer improved braking. The wheels of the motorcycle seem to be bigger. They are fitted with much more capable off-road tyres.

While this is just a digital rendering, the Hero Xpulse 200 in this avatar does look very muscular. It gets the bold look which the stock bike misses out on. What do you have to say about this digitally redesigned Xpulse 200? Let us know in the comments below.

