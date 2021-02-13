Modified Hero Xpulse 200 Resembles an Enduro Bike

The Hero Xpulse 200 might not have the looks to please everyone out there. And that’s alright because it has been designed to cheer up a specific kind of audience, which it does. It has got most of the bells and whistles that would make enthusiasts leave whatever they’re doing and admire the machine. Even in stock form, the Xpulse 200 has got a commanding demeanour which attracts a lot many eyeballs out on the roads.

We’ve come across several modified Hero Xpulse 200 motorcycles in the past. Some were tweaked for better performance, others for appealing looks. However, today, what we’ve got here is something that we haven’t seen before. It’s a modified Xpulse 200 that resembles an Enduro bike.

To begin with, the circular stock headlight has been replaced with a square-ish aftermarket unit. There’s also a different mask to suit the new headlamp. Then we’ve got a new handlebar with knuckle guards. The factory-fitted rearview mirrors have been done away with. Things get interesting at the rear. An aftermarket fender is what completely changes the visual appeal of the motorcycle and adds that Enduro look. It is installed at an angle almost identical to that of the seat. The owner has also gone ahead with a custom paint job which also makes a huge difference in how the bike looks.

While the aforementioned modifications are nicely done, they wouldn’t have looked this great if it hadn’t been for the official rally kit. Hero MotoCorp provides a specific rally kit for the Xpulse 200. It comes with a bunch of parts and components that make the motorcycle that much more off-road ready. It includes knobbier Maxxis tyres, adjustable cartridge front suspension, preload-adjustable rear suspension, handlebar risers, extended gear pedal, and extra-long side stand. There’s also a flat, taller bench-style seat part of the package but that hasn’t been installed on this modified Hero Xpulse 200.

