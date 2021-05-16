Here’s How Hero Xpulse 200 & Hero Karizma R Mashup Would Be Like

Just like how the Hero Xpulse 200 is one of Hero MotoCorp’s most popular products of the present time, the Hero Karizma R had its own share of fame back in the day. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that both motorcycles have a huge fan following in the country even though they belong to totally different genres. But what if their parts are combined to create something new? Well, here’s what a Hero Xpulse 200 and Karizma R mashup would look like.

Converting the thought into a digital reality is an automotive artist known as “nomadic__16__design” on Instagram. The motorcycle that we see in the rendering flaunts Hero Karizma R’s fuel tank, headlamp, and front bikini fairing. The white base paint with green graphics looks neat. Above the headlamp is a decent-size windscreen. The handlebar with knuckle guards is from the Hero Xpulse 200.

Other parts that are taken from the Hero Xpulse 200 include the wheels, side panels, seat, exhaust, and swingarm. Even the suspension and braking setup have been carried forward from the dual-sport motorcycle. At the back, there’s a rear rack that could be used to mount soft luggage or even a hard case top box.

The engine in the rendering has been hidden behind, what seems to be, large fibre covers. Perhaps, the artist has tried to come up with something similar to the engine cowl that used to come with the Hero Karizma R. Going by the looks of the crankcase, we would say that this is the same 200cc single-cylinder engine of the Hero Xpulse 200 that produces 17.8bhp of max power at 8500rpm and 16.45Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm.

We do like the look of the Hero Xpulse 200 and Karizma R mashup. What do you have to say about it? Share your views with us in the comment section below.

