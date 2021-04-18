Here’s How Hero Xpulse 200 Enduro Cousin Would Look Like

The Hero Xpulse 200 becomes more capable and purpose-looking with the official rally kit installed. Parts like the rally-spec front and rear suspension, knobbier tyres, handlebar risers, flat, bench-type seat, extended gear pedal, and an extra-long side-stand change the way this dual-sport motorcycle behaves and looks. However, we were wondering how would an Enduro version of the Hero Xpulse 200 be like? Thankfully, we came across a rendering that helped our imagination take a digital form.

The Hero Xpulse 200 Enduro rendering has been created by an automotive artist called “eka_custom_designs”. We can see in the picture that the motorcycle now features several new and revised parts that make it an enduro bike. For instance, the stock front telescopic forks have been replaced by high-performance USD forks. There’s a long beak placed right below the LED headlamp. It seems that the rear monoshock has been changed, too. With these alterations, the ground clearance of the motorcycle has increased.

We also notice that the Hero Xpulse 200 Enduro is using a different set of spoke wheels. These wheels are fitted with a set of knobbier tyres that would help tackle various off-road terrains. The braking system on the motorcycle has been changed, too. The artist has kept the design of the fuel tank, side panels, and seat the same. Moving to the rear end, the tail section has been heavily tweaked. There is no lighting at the back. The exhaust has been neatly hidden behind the rear cowl. A close inspection also reveals that this enduro motorbike has a larger sprocket at the back.

What do you have to say about this Hero Xpulse 200 Enduro cousin? It surely is a looker, isn't it?

The Hero Xpulse 200 is powered by a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine that comes with an OHC setup. It is an oil-cooled motor that complies with the BS6 emission standards. Hero MotoCorp has tuned it to churn out 17.8bhp of max power at 8500rpm and 16.45Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. For the transmission, we have a 5-speed unit.

