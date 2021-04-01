Hero Xpulse 200 Army Edition Looks Smashing - Rendering

The Hero Xpulse 200 might not look enticing to many people in its stock avatar. However, slap on the official rally kit, and the dual-sport motorcycle changes its stance drastically. This setup is an absolute head-turner, especially when you have the Matte Green colour. However, things have been taken to a level higher by “Eka Custom Designs” who have created a Hero Xpulse 200 Army Edition rendering, and boy, it looks smashing!

We can see in the image here that the Hero Xpulse 200 Army Edition rendering features the stock Matte Green colour with the official stickers on the fuel tank left intact. The major changes include a revised front end that consists of a rectangular headlamp with a longer flyscreen, a revised front fender, and a tweaked handlebar with sturdier knuckle guards. We can also see that the front suspension setup has been upgraded to USD WP units.

The Hero Xpulse 200 Army Edition rendering also has knobbier tyres. The braking system should have been improved with the addition of petal rotors. Looking closely at the picture, we notice that the rear end of the motorcycle has been tweaked, too. It appears to be narrower and carries the exhaust under the seat. Perhaps, this has allowed mounting the luggage that we see in the image.

We don’t think any changes have been made to the engine of the Hero Xpulse 200 Army Edition rendering. It appears to be carrying the same 199.6cc single-cylinder mill that features an OHC setup. Looking at the routing of the header pipe, we can say that this is the BS4 model of the motorcycle that had an air-cooled engine. It used to produce 18.4 PS of maximum power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque.

What do you guys think of this Hero Xpulse 200 Army Edition rendering? We would love to have your opinions in the comments section below.

