Hero Xpulse 200 4V Officially Teased, Launch Just Around the Corner

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been officially teased. This suggests that the launch of the updated version of the highly popular dual-sport motorcycle should be just around the corner.

At the beginning of the footage, we can see the blue graphics on the fender which are similar to the ones which we have seen in the recent spy pictures. This confirms that the motorcycle in the teaser video is the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. Apart from the new blue-white dual-tone colour, Hero MotoCorp will also offer a blue-black dual-tone paint scheme that has also been spied testing. We would not be surprised to see more new liveries.

The biggest change in the updated Hero Xpulse 200 will be the engine. It will have 4 valves instead of 2. This means that the motor will be more refined and have reduced vibrations. It is also expected to make slightly more power and return increased fuel efficiency as well as rev more freely. For reference, the current model of the Xpulse 200 is powered by a 199.6cc single-cylinder 2-valve engine making 17.8 BHP at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm at 6500 rpm.

The hardware on the Hero Xpulse 200 4V would remain unchanged. This means that the suspension setup will include a pair of 37 mm telescopic front forks with 190 mm travel and a 10-step pre-load adjustable rear monoshock. And the anchoring duties will be handled by a 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc with single-channel ABS would be provided.

While Hero MotoCorp is yet to announce the launch date of the Xpulse 200 4V, we think the company would introduce the updated version as early as next week. Expect to see a hike in the current price of INR 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom).