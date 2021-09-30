Hero Xpulse 200 4V Spied in Production-Ready Guise, Launch Soon

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been spied once again. This time, the upcoming motorcycle looks production-ready and is said to be seen at an event. Since it is not wearing any camouflage, we can see a new white and blue dual-tone colour option. The new Xpulse is expected to be launched soon.

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V in the latest spy shots seems to be in its production-ready guise. It looks identical to the current model, however, Hero MotoCorp will introduce some new colour schemes to refresh things a bit. Earlier spy shots had revealed that the upcoming Xpulse 200 4V will have a blue and black dual-tone paint scheme. And now, the new spy images give us a look at another new livery.

While these are the cosmetic changes, the primary change in the Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been made to the engine. It will have 4 valves instead of 2. This means that the motor will be more refined and have reduced vibrations. It is also expected to make slightly more power and return increased fuel efficiency as well as rev more freely.

The hardware on the Hero Xpulse 200 4V would remain unchanged. 37 mm telescopic front forks with 190 mm travel and 10-step pre-load adjustable rear monoshock would handle the suspension duties. For the brakes, 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc with single-channel ABS would be provided.

The current model of the Hero Xpulse 200 is powered by a 199.6cc single-cylinder 2-valve engine making 17.8 BHP at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm at 6500 rpm. It is available in 5 paint schemes - White, Matte Green, Matte Grey, Sports Red, and Panther Black - and retails at INR 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

