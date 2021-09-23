KTM Pro-XP Biking Program Announced- Trail, Track, Tarmac Events & More

KTM India has announced the KTM Pro-XP biking program for its customers in the country. The new program will offer a range of curated riding experiences across trail, track, and tarmac ranging from single-day events to multi-day tours. The calendar for KTM Pro-XP for Oct-Dec 2021 has also been revealed.

With the announcement of the KTM Pro-XP, KTM India has become the only brand in its category to offer such varied riding experiences. The mission of KTM Pro-XP is to partner with KTM owners to explore their true biking potential and help them become Pro-bikers by giving them access to these differentiated experiences.

Adventure Pro Experiences: Set of curated experiences to handhold the KTM Adventure owners in their journey to become off-road Pro-Bikers.

Adventure Tours – Marquee long-distance tours ranging from 7 to 14 days guided by experts covering the less-travelled, adventurous route to breath-taking destinations like Ladakh, Goa, Konkan, Kinnaur, Sikkim, West Coast, etc.

Adventure Academy – Single day closed-circuit off-road training program designed by KTM Experts, conducted in top 15 cities

Adventure Trails – Single day adventure rides on special trails curated and led by KTM experts, conducted in top 30 cities

Street Pro Experiences: Set of experiences for KTM Duke and RC owners which not only let them experience the serenity of riding to iconic destinations but also the pure adrenaline rush of a KTM.

Power Rides – Adrenaline-loaded, breath-taking ride led by KTM Experts to iconic destinations like Gir, Ranthambore, Darjeeling, Kolli Hills, Konkan, Kanyakumari, and Konark

Pro Getaways – Exclusive single-day ride for 250cc and 390cc owners, packed with tarmac fun, conducted in more than 22 cities

Urban Escape - Single day exciting morning rides to experience tarmac thrills near your city, conducted by KTM dealerships on 3rd Sunday of every month

Track Pro Experiences: Experience for KTM Duke and RC owners which makes the rider ‘Race Like A Pro’