Hero Motocorp reveals sub-500cc ADV prototype

After the launch announcement of the BS-VI Hero Glamour and the official reveal of Xtreme 160R, homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp has pulled the covers off a completely new sub-500 cc ADV prototype.

Hero Motocorp's active participation in the renowned Dakar Rally has provided it with a chance to improve its technology and gather valuable feedback from its racing team which, in time, will be used to develop several adventure focused offerings for the public roads.

The new prototype in question was only revealed partially, but it is a clear sign that Hero MotoCorp is looking forward to rival the likes of Royal Enfield and KTM with a sub-500 cc ADV. This adventure model could be a part of the XPulse family.

While the engine capacity wasn't revealed, we suspect that the prototype might have a 350-400 cc single-cylinder engine. As the pictures suggest, it is a liquid-cooled unit which is a stressed member of the tubular trellis frame. The shock absorption duties are performed by beefy-looking inverted telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock.

It rolls on off-road-focused 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel with wired spokes. The company has also revealed that a lot of the components on the ADV prototype are finalised.

As far as features are concerned, expect the production-spec model to arrive with LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled full-digital display. For the record, the Hero XPulse 200 features a turn-by-turn navigation system, and the same could also be seen on the bigger ADV. Also, the new Hero Connect package could be part of the kit.

When launched, Hero MotoCorp's sub-500 cc ADV will join the likes of the few beginner segment adventure offerings present in India, including the KTM 390 Adventure, Kawasaki Versys-X 300, BMW G 310 GS and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

[Image Source: BikeWale]