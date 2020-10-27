Upcoming New-Gen Maruti-Suzuki Celerio Rendered; Looks Very Sporty

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio was supposed to be introduced during this festive season. recently hit a snag, following which the company announced that the car will be launched next year. According to reports, the new Celerio will come with a fresh design that falls in line with the rest of its stablemates. Hence, before it arrives, our in-house designer Shoeb has made a rendering of how the car would look like in the reality.

While the silhouette largely remains the same, the new Celerio is expected to come with the HEARTECT platform which means it will grow in size. However, its upright stance will be remain alongside a few changes like a new pair of headlights and taillights. According to the render, the side profile looks a bit like S-Presso, giving it a tall-boy look. The rising belt-line, thick C-pillar and roof-mounted rear spoiler gives the Celerio a sporty stance. From the looks of it, both the front and rear bumpers will be designed to match the overall modern look. Apart from the growth in size, we are still in the dark regarding the exact details about the car.

Alongside the exteriors, Maruti-Suzuki will also tweak the car’s interiors with new features like a SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, new instrument cluster and more. The current list of features include key-less entry, power windows, manual HVAC and steering mounted controls. In terms of safety, the car is expected to come with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder and reverse parking sensors.

In terms of powertrain options, the next-gen Celerio is expected to come with two engine options like the current-gen Wagon R. This means one can expect a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine putting out 68 hp and a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that delivers 83 hp. The car is most likely to continue with the current transmission options that include a 5-speed manual unit and an AMT. In the domestic market, the Celerio rivals the likes of Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro.

Photo Courtesy: IndianAuto.com