BS6 Maruti Celerio CNG and BS6 Maruti Tour H2 launched - IAB Report

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 Celerio CNG, with prices starting at INR 5.61 lakh*. The company has rolled out the BS6 Tour H2 CNG as well, for a price of INR 5.37 lakh*.

The specifications of the BS6 Maruti Celerio CNG, and its taxi variant, the BS6 Maruti Tour H2, haven’t been released yet. Their BS4 versions use the K10B 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 50 kW (67.98 PS) and 90 Nm of torque running on petrol and 43.5 kW (59.14 PS) and 78 Nm of torque running on CNG. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard. The petrol and CNG tanks have a capacity of 35 litres and 60 litres respectively. These figures should apply to the BS6 versions as well.

The only specification we expect to be different in the BS6 Maruti Celerio CNG and BS6 Maruti Tour H2 CNG is the fuel economy rating. For reference, the BS4 versions return a mileage of 31.76 km/kg (CNG). The mileage of the BS6 cars is expected to be a little lower.

The Maruti Celerio CNG is available in VXI and VXI (O) variants, while the Maruti Tour H2 CNG is available in only a standard variant. Check out the price hikes these cars have received with their BS6 upgrade in the table below:

Model Variant Old Price New Price Price Hike Maruti Celerio VXI INR 5,29,999 INR 5,60,900 INR 30,901 VXI (O) INR 5,38,000 INR 5,68,000 INR 30,000 Maruti Tour H2 - INR 4,80,670 INR 5,36,800 INR 56,130

Maruti Suzuki plans to roll out more CNG cars in the future. The company's next CNG model launch is likely going to be the S-Presso CNG. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi