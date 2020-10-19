Here's How The Next-Gen Maruti Celerio Could Look Like - IAB Rendering

After a delay in its launch which was scheduled this festive season, Maruti Suzuki will be launching the next-gen Celerio in India in 2021. Reports suggest that the car will arrive with a fresh design that falls in-line with the brand’s current design language. Hence, ahead of its unveil, our in-house designer Shoeb has rendered an iteration of the car’s rear.

Shoeb's renderings are based on the multiple spy shots that had mostly captured the rear end of the upcoming car. As per the digital design, the next-gen Celerio will get noticeable visible changes including a new tail lamp design, which is more squarish as compared to that of the current model, a low profile to give the vehicle a sportier look, and a redesigned bumper with more prominent creases. The rest of the design remains largely the same. There are no renderings of the front and side profile, but Maruti Suzuki is expected to implement changes there as well.

Alongside the exteriors, Maruti Suzuki will also be updating the next-gen Celerio's interior that will come with latest features including SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system on higher variants. Also on offer would be a new digital-friendly instrument cluster that offers more information as against that of the current-gen model. In terms of safety, the car is expected to come with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder and reverse parking sensor among others.

The second-gen Celerio will be based on Maruti Suzuki's Heartect platform and will grow in size with a longer wheelbase and wider cabin in comparison to the current-gen model. While we are still dark on details about the car, more of it will be revealed closer to the launch.

In terms of powertrain, the next-gen Celerio is expected to come with two engine options like the Wagon R. This means one can expect a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with 68 hp and a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that delivers 83 hp. The car is most likely to continue with the current transmission options that include a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

In the domestic market, the next-gen Celerio will continue to compete against the Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro. Pricing wise, it will be priced similar to the current-gen model.

