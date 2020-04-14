Flawless new Toyota Fortuner (facelift) renderings leave nothing to the imagination

The exterior of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner (facelift) had partially leaked via spy shots recently, but not in detail. Now, new renderings created by specialist Nikita Chuyko help us get a better idea of the changes on the new Toyota Fortuner.

The Toyota Fortuner will get a thoroughly revised front end with the facelift. The new look will be aimed at giving the mid-size SUV a more imposing character. The headlamps will become more angular and this change will be particularly reflected by the new LED DRL stripe. There'll also be a newly designed bumper with outer ends that are sharper and look more buff. Also new will be taller fog lamp housings, a more compact upper grille and an inverted, way larger lower air intake.

On the sides, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner will flaunt brand-new 20-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels. Design changes at the rear will include tweaked tail lamp graphics, new bumper and vertical, L-shaped light reflectors/fog lights. A dual-tone paint scheme will be available in which the upper grille and lower grille, ORVMs, roof and the roof spoiler will be painted in a contrasting black colour.

The interior of the new Toyota Fortuner is still a mystery. However, we don’t expect any comprehensive updates on the inside. Maybe fresh upholstery and trim, some tech updates and comfort and convenience feature additions, but that’s about it. In other words, the design should be the same as that of the old model.

As for the mechanical changes, reports coming out of Australia point at more power from the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine. In India, this engine is offered in the old model in two tunings: 177 PS/420 Nm (with 6-speed MT) and 177 PS/450 Nm (with 6-speed AT).

The new Toyota Fortuner will likely debut in Thailand next month. It may reach India as early as at the end of 2020. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: kolesa.ru]