Update: Detailed specifications added to the story and image gallery at the end of the story updated.

Following the leak earlier this month, Toyota has revealed the next-gen Harrier. The company will launch the all-new mid-size SUV in Japan around June 2020.

Built on the TNGA platform, specifically the GA-K version, the 2021 Toyota Harrier is 15 mm longer, 20 mm wider and 30 mm lower than its predecessor. It measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and 1,660 mm. It has a 2,690 mm wheelbase, which marks an improvement of 30 mm. Its ground clearance is 195 mm, which is 35 mm (petrol variant)/15 mm (hybrid variant) higher than that of the previous generation model.

The Toyota Harrier has been known for its sensual design, which has been levelled up with the latest full model change. The 2020 Toyota Harrier has more fluidic proportions, a more powerful stance and more sharply designed elements to make it look much classier and sportier. The interior is based on the less is more philosophy, and while it’s nothing out of the ordinary, especially if you’re familiar with the latest Toyota RAV4, it looks stylish enough for a mainstream mid-size SUV.

On the outside, the fourth-gen Harrier features sleek projector LED headlamps, 19-inch multi-spoke silver alloy wheels, notably thin LED rear combination lamps extending all the way inwards to the centrally positioned brand logo and long LED high-mount stop lamp.

As for the interior, the all-new Harrier is Toyota’s first model featuring a panorama roof, which comes equipped with electric shades and electro-chromatic windows, and Digital Inner Mirror, which allows recording of images to the vehicle's front and rear while driving. In addition to the dimmable panoramic roof, the upcoming mid-size SUV packs a 12.3-inch HD TFT touchscreen infotainment system and a 9-speaker JBL premium sound system as well.

Toyota will sell the 2020 Harrier in petrol and hybrid variants. The petrol variant uses the M20A-FKS 2.0-litre Dynamic Force Engine, a direct-injection naturally aspirated petrol engine. It features Direct Shift-CVT, which, unlike an ordinary CVT, employs a single Launch Gear, designed to replicate the feeling of the first gear in a conventional transmission. Direct Shift-CVT basically allows a more sprightly acceleration from a stop. When the vehicle reaches a speed where the CVT can work more efficiently, the Launch Gear is disengaged and things work just like in an ordinary CVT from there.

The hybrid variant uses the A25A-FXS 2.5-litre Dynamic Force Engine, also a direct-injection naturally aspirated petrol engine, along with the 3NM electric motor and, in only the 4WD variant, the 4NM electric motor. It has an e-CVT.

2020 Toyota Harrier - Specifications

Aspect Petrol Specifications Hybrid Specifications Driveline FWD 4WD FWD 4WD Length / Width / Height 4,740 mm / 1,855 mm/ 1,660 mm Wheelbase 2,690 mm Tread (Front/Rear) 1,605 mm/1,625 mm Minimum Ground Clearance 195 mm Weight 1,620 kg 1,680 kg 1,710 kg 1,770 kg Minimum Turning Radius 5.5 metres Seats 5 4WD System - Dynamic Torque Control 4WD - E-Four 4WD Integrated Management System - AIM* * AIM* Engine M20A-FKS A25A-FXS Engine Displacement 1,986 cc 2,487 cc Engine Maximum Power 171 PS at 6,600 rpm 178 PS at 5,700 rpm Engine Maximum Torque 207 Nm at 4,800 rpm 221 Nm at 3,600-5,200 rpm Front Motor - 3NM - Front Motor Maximum Power - 120 PS - Front Motor Maximum Torque - 202 Nm - Rear Motor - - 4NM Rear Motor Maximum Power - - 54 Nm Rear Motor Maximum Torque - - 121 Nm System Maximum Power - - 163 PS Transmission Direct Shift-CVT e-CVT Suspension MacPherson strut-type coil spring / Double wishbone-type coil spring Brake (Front / Rear) Ventilated disc / disc Tyre Size (Front / Rear) 225/55R19 / 225/55R19

While the Toyota Harrier would be an excellent rival to the Skoda Kodiaq and the VW Tiguan Allspace in India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is highly unlikely to launch the Mk4 Toyota Harrier. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.