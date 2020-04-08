New Toyota Fortuner (facelift) leaked, likely to be unveiled in May

The new Toyota Fortuner has been spied completely undisguised in Thailand. It is expected to be officially unveiled next month.

As expected, the new Toyota Fortuner features a more aggressive front fascia. The facelifted mid-size SUV appears to feature sharper headlamps and front bumper, slimmer upper grille and larger lower grille. The visual changes elsewhere on the new model are unlikely to be this significant. The sides could’ve been refreshed with new alloy wheels, while at the rear, there’s a new bumper with what looks like L-shaped reflectors.

The interior of the 2020 Toyota Fortuner isn’t likely to look as different as its exterior. It may come in new colour schemes and with new decor elements, in addition to enhanced electronics.

It’s high time Toyota started offering the Fortuner with features like head-up display, 360-degree camera system, digital instrument cluster, connected vehicle functions, etc., which are already available in way smaller and cheaper SUVs. However, we don’t expect that to happen for most such advanced features in the current generation. Maybe a 360-degree camera system will be introduced with the facelift.

Reports say that with the mid-cycle refresh, the Toyota Fortuner’s 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine will likely become more powerful. Currently, it is offered in 177 PS/420 Nm (with 6-speed manual transmission) and 177 PS/450 Nm (with 6-speed manual transmission) versions. This engine is offered in the mid-size SUV in India and it was upgraded to BS6 earlier this year.

Also Read: Next-gen Harrier leaked online - Toyota’s suave mid-size SUV [Video]

In India, expect the new Toyota Fortuner to be launched as early as at the end of the year. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: wapcar.my]