First Mahindra electric scooter to be unveiled in early 2020 - Report

Mahindra Two Wheelers is all set to venture into EVs. The company plans to launch its first electric scooter before Auto Expo 2020.

The Mahindra electric scooter could be based on the Mahindra Gusto's platform. Regular readers would know that the petrol-powered Mahindra Gusto scooters (110 cc and 125 cc) have been discontinued.

Mahindra Two Wheelers would most likely aim to match the feature list of the rivals such as the Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450. Thus, we may see the hardware specifications include full-LED lighting (indicators, headlight and taillight) and a fully digital instrument console on its electric scooter. Bluetooth connectivity function with a dedicated smartphone application should also be part of the package.

Other hardware specifications, similar to the petrol-powered Gusto range, should include telescopic forks at the front and a single spring at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. The Ather 450 comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels. The Mahindra electric scooter, on the other hand, could use a drum setup at the rear wheel. The front may benefit from a disc brake, although we are not sure if that will come as standard or an optional extra.

The upcoming electric scooter will reportedly use a 3 kW motor. The vehicle will boast a top speed of 55-60 km/h and a range of 80 km.

Mahindra & Mahindra's expertise the electric vehicle space (three- and four-wheelers) should influence the upcoming electric scooter. The company should also benefit from the experience of Mahindra Genze and Peugeot Motocycles that are already manufacturing electric two-wheelers.

The company has reportedly received the ARAI certification for its electric scooter, and it is expected to arrive closer to the INR 80,000 price point (after calculating the FAME-II and state government subsidies).

